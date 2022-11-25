Belarus’ Lukashenko has made decision to invade Ukraine under certain conditions, expert says

Lukashenko determined to invade Ukraine – founding father of BYPOL initiative

BYPOL consists of former Belarusian legislation enforcement officers who oppose Lukashenko’s illegitimate rule.

“We consider that Lukashenko has determined to invade,” stated Azarov.

“And he’ll invade Ukraine solely underneath sure situations – when he’s sure of some form of a Russian victory… Preparations are underway, however there is no such thing as a particular date, because it’s not clear that the offensive can occur within the close to future.”

In keeping with the professional, the preparations are made plain by “limitless” army drills of Belarusian troops.

“Initially, it’s the Particular Operations Forces, Air Protection, Air Drive, the Engineering Corps, and Digital Warfare items; they’re the primary ones to be educated,” Azarov explains.

On Nov. 4, Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko introduced that he has no plans to ship the Belarusian military to struggle in Ukraine.

Learn the unique article on The New Voice of Ukraine