Behoof: Current Business Analysis with Forecast Growth rate of Water Repellent Agent Market

The rising adoption of water repellents in various applications such as textiles, automobile, medical equipment, windshield, fabrics, and others is the significant factor predicted to bolster the growth of the global water repellent agent market over the forecast period from 2019 to 2026. There is a rising demand for waterproofing components in the automobile industry and growing demand for durable water repellents from textile industry they add value to finished textile products. Besides, changing weather leading in many parts of the world such as in India, which is leading to the country facing major tropical rainy climate is another factor expected to drive the market growth in the upcoming years.

What will the sample contain?

The sample will give the stakeholder an outline of the report. It will give an overview/framework of the aspects of the market that have been covered in the content of the actual report.

Moreover, the emergence of innovative techniques in automotive is projected to create huge growth opportunities for the global market by 2026. For instance, Lotus’s new biodegradable material is composed of cellulose as the base substance and also has improved water repelling property. It is a super hydrophobic surface of leaves which trap air and provides protection against water. However, the stringent government regulations regarding the usage of toxic chemicals in water repellent materials production is estimated to restrict the market growth in the near future.

Regional Outlook

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to account for the highest growth rate in the global water repellent agent market during the forecast period. This can be majorly attributed to the presence of high end-use industries especially in China, such as textile, automotive, and others. In addition, the rising preference of consumers towards comfortable clothing and affordable price in the region has upsurged the demand for fabrics by implementing water repellent technology into textile production.

Major Market Players

Research Dive has listed some of the key players in the report that are operating in the global water repellent agent market. These players include AK Waterproofing Company, Jireh Technologies, Angel Waterproofing Company, Fosroc Chemicals India, All India Waterproofing Company, Leakproof, Chaudhary Waterproofing Company, Garg Waterproofing Company, Atlantis Engineers, and Dr Fixit. These players are implementing numerous strategies such as strategic partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and others to gain a competitive edge in the global industry.

