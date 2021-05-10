Behavioural Health Treatment Market Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues During 2027

Burden of mental illness on Europe’s economy is among the largest in the world, inadvertently making it the most lucrative region for players in the behavioural health treatment market, with the region slated to account for a staggering 47% of the global market by 2027. Total cost associated with mental health treatment amounted to around US$ 668 Bn in 2018 across the EU, translating to 4% of the GDP of Europe. Taking cue from this opportunity, key players are striving to expand their treatment facilities to offer easy accessibility to patients.

However, uneven distribution of therapy facilities and rehabilitation centres in rural regions across the globe is projected to result in sluggish growth of the behavioural health treatment market, with an estimated CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Fact.MR, in its new offering, brings to the fore an unbiased analysis of the global behavioural health treatment market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2019), and forecast statistics for the period 2020-2027. The study divulges compelling insights on the behavioural health treatment market on the basis of disorder (depression, anxiety, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, alcohol use disorders, substance use disorders, eating disorders, post-traumatic stress disorders (PSTD), and others), service (inpatient hospital treatment services, outpatient counselling, emergency mental health services, home-based treatment services, and others), across five major regions.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

