Behavioral Biometrics Market 2021 Global Outlook -BioCatch Ltd, Nuance Communications Inc., SecureAuth Corporation

The Behavioral Biometrics Market report includes an overview, which interprets value chain structure, industrial environment, regional analysis, applications, types market size, and forecast. The report is integrated with imperative insights on the market which will support the clients to make precise business decisions. The report incorporates data regarding the supply and demand situation, the competitive scenario, and the challenges for market growth, market opportunities, and the threats encountered by key players during the forecast period of 2021-2025. This is the latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally.

The behavioral biometrics market is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 21.3% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Behavioral Biometrics Market: BioCatch Ltd, Nuance Communications Inc., SecureAuth Corporation, Mastercard Technologies Canada ULC (NuData Security), BehavioSec Inc, UnifyID Inc., Zighra Inc, Plurilock Security Solutions Inc, SecuredTouch Inc. and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– Feb 2020: Biocatch Ltd completed its strategic acquisition with AimBrain to enhance its digital identity position in all over the world. According to the Biocatch, this acquisition will deepen its solution by enhancing its fraud detection capabilities and by also providing a better experience to its users.

– August 2020: Nuance Communications released its cloud-based Dragon Professional Anywhere speech recognition solution which can be used for the multiple markets, including law enforcement, social services and financial services. Moreover, any banking and financial organisation can use this system to to record client interactions and document disclosures.

Key Market Trends:

– With the increasing fraud and cybercrime, along with improving the customer experience, preventing customers from being exposed to risk has become a top concern of banks’ agendas. With new threats emerging almost daily, measures to protect end-users from hacking and fraud have to be delivered without jeopardizing the consumer experience.

– With the rise of fintech start-ups and the imminent PSD2 (Revised Payment Service Directive) regulations set to increase competition in the sector, the customer experience is becoming an increasingly important differential, so a more nuanced approach is necessary.

– A recent study commissioned by Gemalto showed that 44% of consumers would leave their bank in the event of a security breach, and 38% would switch to a competitor offering a better service. It has driven the interest of banks and other financial institutions in using biometric technology for which they are strategically working with partners who have the security and technology expertise to ensure every link in the chain is protected.

– Most of BFSI sectors are implementing this behavioral biometric market to increase the security of their customer’s data. In 2019, National Australian Bank(NAB) implemented behavioral biometrics for fraud prevention. Additionally, Wells Fargo Company is working on a payment solution that will make use of the voice of its customers to authenticate transactions and access services. Further, the company is exploring how it can leverage artificial intelligence to make it able to perform conversational banking, much like iPhone’s Sir or Amazon’s Alexa.

Regional Analysis For Behavioral Biometrics Market:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Behavioral Biometrics Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

What Are the Market Factors That Are Explained in The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Behavioral Biometrics Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyse the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

