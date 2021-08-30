Beginning in 2023, get ready to experience an apocalypse without a network

The Internet is now part of our everyday lives. Impossible not to use it every day. But do you imagine that one day we will be robbed of it due to a natural event? This is the disaster scenario announced by an American scientist who believes that solar activity could lead us to an internet apocalypse.

An internet apocalypse in the near future?

In fact, Sangeetha Abdu Jyothi, a professor of computer science at the University of California, has just presented us with a catastrophic scenario that could occur in the near future. A future of a few years, namely 2023. The normal activity of the sun, which creates storms or eruptions, could, in their opinion, lead to major outages in the Internet network.

In fact, as she explains, if the sun causes a solar storm, the sun will release x-rays that can reach our planet. This was already the case in 1859 and 1921, when we were able to record changes in the earth’s magnetic field. It should be noted that during these events, the whole world fell victim to power and communications outages.

According to Sangeetha Abdu Jyothi, a solar flare could create significant problems in the telecommunications undersea cables. These represent more than 1.2 billion kilometers between the continents and more than 400 of them are used for the Internet network.

Consequence: If there is a solar flare, it could deprive entire countries of access to the Internet. Even if the glass fiber in these cables does not endanger anything in the event of a solar storm, network access for these nations is not possible if the cables fail. The reason ? This network of submarine cables contains electronic repeaters that are sensitive to the magnetic field. Hence, even with all of the security deployed on this network to continue its route, in the event of a solar event reaching Earth, we would be deprived of the internet.

A risk, yes, but a relative threat

However, we do not currently have enough data on these phenomena. Especially since the Internet had not yet been invented in previous years. Experts believe that a solar flare could possibly take place between 2023 and 2026. However, it is not certain whether the earth is completely affected by this magnetic event. But researchers are preparing for this scenario, which would still pose a major threat worldwide. But the risk is not zero, and some believe that this threat could reach us in the next century.