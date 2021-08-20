Before Thunberg’s visit: Neubauer takes climate policy into account | free press

It has now been three years since Greta Thunberg first went on strike in front of the Swedish parliament. For the anniversary, the climate activist will receive a visit from Germany.

Berlin (dpa) – Exactly three years after Swede Greta Thunberg’s first climate strike, German Fridays For Future activist Luisa Neubauer accused the federal government of “complete lack of strategy” on climate policy.

The sharp rise in greenhouse gas emissions this year speaks for itself, the federal government must stop “covering up” their actions, Neubauer told the German news agency on Friday.

Neubauer will travel to Sweden on Friday to strike in front of parliament in Stockholm in the morning with Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg for greater global climate protection. Exactly three years ago, on August 20, 2018, Thunberg protested in the street for the first time to draw attention to global warming and its consequences. The climate protection organization Fridays for Future (FFF), which is now represented worldwide, has emerged from the school strikes for the climate that it initiated.

“Failure clearer than ever”

Neubauer and Thunberg said they met in 2018 at the UN climate conference in Katowice, Poland. On this Friday they want to set another common example.

“Three years after the first climate strike, the political failure in the climate crisis is more apparent than ever,” Neubauer said. This can be seen not only in greenhouse gas emissions, but also in the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and the storms in Germany and other countries, the activist said. The political parties in Germany cannot be trusted.

Neubauer, party member of the Greens, criticized Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD). “You have to consider that Scholz is no longer even able to demand an earlier coal phase-out after this disastrous summer,” Neubauer said.

At an event in the south of Brandenburg a few days ago, Scholz rejected a phase-out of coal by 2030. According to the current plans of the federal government, Germany wants to get out of coal-fired power generation by 2038 – from the perspective of the FFF activists, that is way too late.