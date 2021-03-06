Before the suicide bombing, James Gunn almost made the DC movie of our dreams

Director James Gunn is currently busy with The Suicide Squad and almost made another DC movie. We dream that one day he will take hold of this character cut out for the director of the Guardians of the Galaxy two shutters.

The ideal project for James Gunn

To say we’re eagerly awaiting James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is an understatement. First and foremost, this reboot aims to correct the massacre of David Ayers film that was released in 2016. Extensive program. Then the director demonstrated his love for the crazy characters and outside the framework in the two shutters of Guardians of the Galaxy. That’s why he’s without a doubt the filmmaker for the Suicide Squad project.

Before he got into The Suicide Squad, however, James Gunn was handling almost an entirely different project for DC: a film about Krypto, the famous Superman dog. The director, who was also hired by Marvel Studios for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, was dying to respond to a rumor on Twitter about his upcoming feature film:

Because I am asked a lot about it today. Yes, I considered #Crypto at the same time as #TheSuicideSquad (among others) but haven’t spoken about it since. So no, that’s not true. I’m doing # TheSuicideSquad / # Peacemaker / # GotGVol3, but after that I’m undecided. https://t.co/Fl4Xf203cL

February 24, 2021

Because I’m asked about it regularly, I thought about it at the same time as The Suicide Squad (in addition to other projects), but I haven’t talked about it since. So no, it’s not true [son prochain film ne sera pas Krypto, NDLR]. I’m doing The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 and by the way, I haven’t made a decision yet.

Krypto was founded in 1955 and enjoys a certain popularity, which exploded with the animated series Krypto, the Superdog, produced by Warner in 2005. Obviously, it would have been interesting for James Gunn to make a film about crypto. As mentioned earlier, the filmmaker seems to have a certain fondness for atypical characters, as evidenced by the members of the Guardians of the Galaxy. The American screenwriter’s and director’s career seems to determine him for this project: his debut with the scenarios of Scooby-Doo (another cult dog from Warner) with the Guardians of the Galaxy and the appearance of Howard the Duck make him the director in ideal Scene.

However, we understand the Warner and James Gunn’s interest in reaching out to The Suicide Squad instead. After many bitter failures, Warner Bros. has attempts to revive the DC Extented Universe. The prospect of correcting the mistakes of David Ayer’s suicide squad must have reassured the studio deeply, especially since it would be particularly difficult for Warner to re-tie a crypto film to the DCEU. As for James Gunn, there is no doubt that he was able to benefit from a more convenient budget by opting for The Suicide Squad option.

But we don’t despair and we continue to hope that one day James Gunn will make a film about the dog of the man of steel!