Before the cardiac arrest, Rogério Samora wanted to quit the job “crazy and exhausting”

The actor announced the end of his career three years ago. He turned to other companies but withdrew the decision. He suffered cardiovascular arrest on Tuesday, July 20th, while recording “Amor Amor”.

“I’m going to stop being an actor (…) It’s a very exhausting, very crazy job,” said the actor in 2018 – then 57 years old and with a career of over 40 on stage, television and the big screen. In an interview with SIC, where he has worked for several years, Rogério Samora announced the end of his artistic career.

“Enjoy that it will take another three years. It’s until the end of the contract [com a SIC]. I am very serious. We have to be aware that at some point something doesn’t make us entirely happy. “

During the interview, the actor complained about the “very strenuous job” and the lack of understanding for his way of working. “That created antibodies for me,” he snapped. “Time to say enough.”

Three years later, Rogério Samora failed to keep his promise, but was forced to take a break after suffering cardiovascular arrest on Tuesday, July 20, while recording the soap opera “Amor Amor”.

The now 62-year-old actor is in the cardiac intensive care unit in Amadora Sintra Hospital. It is stable, but with a “reserved prognosis”.

The outbreak in the 2018 interview with Júlia Pinheiro brought further revelations, especially relatives, namely the complicated relationship with his brother, who in his opinion suffers from “a serious psychological problem”. “I was with a colleague and I got a message from my brother and I got emotional. It was a very manipulative message and I burst into tears in the middle of the street and couldn’t stop crying. “

Machel confessed to the strained relationship with his father and also with his brothers. Something that I would have overcome.

Machel in his guest house in Porto

As an actor for over 40 years, Samora made his debut in the soap operas he still shines in, in a small role in “Vila Faia” on RTP in 1982. From the 90s he even took part in German series, was a presenter, worked at the theater and made his cinema debut in “Le Soulier de Satin” by Manoel de Oliveira, with whom he worked in eight productions.

Despite the “exhausting madness” of an acting life, Rogério Samora began to prepare for the future away from the cameras. In 2018 he opened a completely designed guest house in Foz do Douro, Porto.

It was the actor who bought, renovated and decorated the house in Passeio Alegre that he called the Golden Holidays. “I fell in love with this house in 2010. Far from thinking back then, without having seen it from the inside, that I would buy it in 2016 after a somewhat restless first visit and that it would be mine, ”said Samora NiT.

The investment made him think about his life decision to quit the job. “Because I made the decision to change my life in the meantime, to stop being an actor from December 2020 and from now on no longer want to have a permanent position – because I want to become a global citizen and travel – my colleague Rita Loureiro said to me: ‘Look here ‘Why don’t you stay here on site?’ It was January 18, 2018 ”.

At NiT he reaffirmed his wish to stop being an actor and devote himself to other areas, this time with reservations. “I don’t like to talk about my future. I will never stop being connected to art, that’s all I can say. “

The truth is that despite the tiredness and exhaustion he confessed, it was difficult to leave the profession of his life. A year after the declaration, in 2019, he returned to the subject where he revealed a change in plans.

“It was something I said without thinking. I was a fool and having my heart in my mouth I threw the clay on the wall. Looks like I took some Prozac this morning, ”he explained. “It was a phase of what we feel, but we shouldn’t verbalize it. Then I thought about missing myself and people asked me not to stop being an actor. “

Wishes and changes of opinion aside, the truth is that Rogério Samora would once again point out criticism of the exhaustive production tempo of the soap opera “Nazaré” that he has performed. Among the delays and setbacks caused by the pandemic, the actors were the ones who suffered, he revealed.

“They told me there would be more time, that everything would slow down, but at the end of a month we forgot everything because the structure and funding made it necessary to end it. And then I felt that this time there was more pressure on the part of the production and the directors for the work to be done, ”he explained in August 2020.

The pressure, he revealed, “is not good for those who work with emotions”. “We stopped being humans and became machines. I felt like a horse being flogged to get there. “

Despite the pressure, Samora not only did not give up the job, but also ventured into other projects, namely the soap opera “Amor Amor”, SIC’s big bet, which debuted in January and tells the story of two young people from rival bands – Romeu (Ricardo Pereira) and Linda (Joana Santos) – who have always been friends.