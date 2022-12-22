Thursday, December 22, 2022
Latest:

Home-The Courier

Mccourier is an online news magazine that covers a wide range of different topics.

Before Santa’s Enchanted Forest, Miami celebrated Christmas on a roof. See the photos
World 

Before Santa’s Enchanted Forest, Miami celebrated Christmas on a roof. See the photos

Nidhi Gandhi

What does Christmas in South Florida seem like? Properly, there’s no snow, that’s for positive.

However even with out the normal winter scenes — though we see loads of coats, scarves and hats throughout chilly snaps — Miami and Fort Lauderdale handle to take in the Christmas spirit.

What did we do earlier than Santa’s Enchanted Forest?

Let’s look again at how South Florida has celebrated by means of the years: A roaming Santa on Fort Lauderdale seashore greeting the sunbathers, a carnival on the roof of a downtown Miami division retailer, the large decorations on Flagler Avenue, an underwater Christmas tree.

These photographs are from the Miami Herald archives. Have a look:

SEE THE PHOTO ALBUM: Flashback Miami reveals you the scenes from Christmases previous.

Santa on the seashore

Santa Claus walks Fort Lauderdale seashore in 2001 and spreads cheer to the sunbathers.

Underwater Christmas tree

Divers sank and decorated a Christmas tree in 2005 at Hog Heaven, an artificial reef off Sunrise Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale.

Divers sank and adorned a Christmas tree in 2005 at Hog Heaven, a synthetic reef off Dawn Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale.

Burdines rooftop pageant

A Ferris wheel is part of a holiday rooftop event in December 1960 at the Burdines department store in downtown Miami.

A Ferris wheel is a part of a vacation rooftop occasion in December 1960 on the Burdines division retailer in downtown Miami.

Downtown Miami within the Sixties

The Christmas scene on Flagler Street in downtown Miami in 1963.

The Christmas scene on Flagler Avenue in downtown Miami in 1963.

Santa on the road

In 2006, Santa Claus sells flowers on 17st Street near U.S. 1 in Fort Lauderdale. on Christmas Eve in Fort Lauderdale.

In 2006, Santa Claus sells flowers on 17st Avenue close to U.S. 1 in Fort Lauderdale. on Christmas Eve in Fort Lauderdale.

Buying at Dadeland

Shoppers crowd an entrance to Burdines in the Dadeland Mall in 1992.

Buyers crowd an entrance to Burdines within the Dadeland Mall in 1992.

Church pageant

First Baptist Church of Fort Lauderdale celebrate Christmas in 2010 with a pageant including live camels.

First Baptist Church of Fort Lauderdale have a good time Christmas in 2010 with a pageant together with dwell camels.

Florida Keys bridge tree

Every year, a crew of anonymous “elves” decorate the Australian pine known as Fred the Tree on a section of the old Seven Mile Bridge in the Florida Keys.

Yearly, a crew of nameless “elves” adorn the Australian pine often known as Fred the Tree on a bit of the outdated Seven Mile Bridge within the Florida Keys.

The Estefan household

Emilio and Gloria Estefan with their first born, 3-month-old son Nayib Estefan, on his first Christmas in December 1980 from the Estefan family album and featured in the CD booklet of 2022’s “Estefan Family Christmas.”

Emilio and Gloria Estefan with their first born, 3-month-old son Nayib Estefan, on his first Christmas in December 1980 from the Estefan household album and featured within the CD booklet of 2022’s “Estefan Household Christmas.”

Santa’s mailbox

In 1963, a special Miami mailbox to Santa.

In 1963, a particular Miami mailbox to Santa.

World’s tallest Christmas tree

New in the Miami skyline in 1989: the world’s tallest Christmas tree. Once a holiday landmark at National Enquirer headquarters in Lantana, the 144-foot tree is making its Miami debut.

New within the Miami skyline in 1989: the world’s tallest Christmas tree. As soon as a vacation landmark at Nationwide Enquirer headquarters in Lantana, the 144-foot tree is making its Miami debut.

Bayfront Park

Hundreds of people turned out for the annual Christmas tree lighting at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami in 2015.

A whole bunch of individuals turned out for the annual Christmas tree lighting at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami in 2015.

Bike toy drive

In 2009, bikers ride into Markham Park in Sunrise for the annual South Floria President’s Council Christmas Toys in the Sun Run for Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

In 2009, bikers journey into Markham Park in Dawn for the annual South Floria President’s Council Christmas Toys within the Solar Run for Joe DiMaggio Kids’s Hospital.

See also  ‘Master of Silly Business’ among 5 dead in Colorado shooting

You May Also Like

Music superstar Dua Lipa granted Albanian citizenship

Music superstar Dua Lipa granted Albanian citizenship

Nidhi Gandhi
Homeland Security Admits It Tried to Manufacture Fake Terrorists for Trump

Homeland Security Admits It Tried to Manufacture Fake Terrorists for Trump

Nidhi Gandhi
'Weekend Update' Co-Anchor Colin Jost Destroys Trump Over His Ridiculous NFTs

‘Weekend Update’ Co-Anchor Colin Jost Destroys Trump Over His Ridiculous NFTs

Nidhi Gandhi