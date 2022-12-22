Before Santa’s Enchanted Forest, Miami celebrated Christmas on a roof. See the photos

What does Christmas in South Florida seem like? Properly, there’s no snow, that’s for positive.
However even with out the normal winter scenes — though we see loads of coats, scarves and hats throughout chilly snaps — Miami and Fort Lauderdale handle to take in the Christmas spirit.
What did we do earlier than Santa’s Enchanted Forest?
Let’s look again at how South Florida has celebrated by means of the years: A roaming Santa on Fort Lauderdale seashore greeting the sunbathers, a carnival on the roof of a downtown Miami division retailer, the large decorations on Flagler Avenue, an underwater Christmas tree.
These photographs are from the Miami Herald archives. Have a look:
SEE THE PHOTO ALBUM: Flashback Miami reveals you the scenes from Christmases previous.