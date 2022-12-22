Before Santa’s Enchanted Forest, Miami celebrated Christmas on a roof. See the photos

What does Christmas in South Florida seem like? Properly, there’s no snow, that’s for positive.

However even with out the normal winter scenes — though we see loads of coats, scarves and hats throughout chilly snaps — Miami and Fort Lauderdale handle to take in the Christmas spirit.

What did we do earlier than Santa’s Enchanted Forest?

Let’s look again at how South Florida has celebrated by means of the years: A roaming Santa on Fort Lauderdale seashore greeting the sunbathers, a carnival on the roof of a downtown Miami division retailer, the large decorations on Flagler Avenue, an underwater Christmas tree.

These photographs are from the Miami Herald archives. Have a look:

SEE THE PHOTO ALBUM: Flashback Miami reveals you the scenes from Christmases previous.

Santa on the seashore

Santa Claus walks Fort Lauderdale seashore in 2001 and spreads cheer to the sunbathers.

Underwater Christmas tree

Divers sank and adorned a Christmas tree in 2005 at Hog Heaven, a synthetic reef off Dawn Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale.

Burdines rooftop pageant

A Ferris wheel is a part of a vacation rooftop occasion in December 1960 on the Burdines division retailer in downtown Miami.

Downtown Miami within the Sixties

The Christmas scene on Flagler Avenue in downtown Miami in 1963.

Santa on the road

In 2006, Santa Claus sells flowers on 17st Avenue close to U.S. 1 in Fort Lauderdale. on Christmas Eve in Fort Lauderdale.

Buying at Dadeland

Buyers crowd an entrance to Burdines within the Dadeland Mall in 1992.

Church pageant

First Baptist Church of Fort Lauderdale have a good time Christmas in 2010 with a pageant together with dwell camels.

Florida Keys bridge tree

Yearly, a crew of nameless “elves” adorn the Australian pine often known as Fred the Tree on a bit of the outdated Seven Mile Bridge within the Florida Keys.

The Estefan household

Emilio and Gloria Estefan with their first born, 3-month-old son Nayib Estefan, on his first Christmas in December 1980 from the Estefan household album and featured within the CD booklet of 2022’s “Estefan Household Christmas.”

Santa’s mailbox

In 1963, a particular Miami mailbox to Santa.

World’s tallest Christmas tree

New within the Miami skyline in 1989: the world’s tallest Christmas tree. As soon as a vacation landmark at Nationwide Enquirer headquarters in Lantana, the 144-foot tree is making its Miami debut.

Bayfront Park

A whole bunch of individuals turned out for the annual Christmas tree lighting at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami in 2015.

Bike toy drive