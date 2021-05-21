Before elections in Nicaragua: raid against opposition | Free press

Former revolutionary Daniel Ortega has been in power since 2007 – and apparently wants to stay that way longer. Six months before the presidential elections, the leadership takes action against the opposition.

Managua (AP) – Six months before the presidential elections, Nicaragua’s leaders took action against prominent opposition members.

The government of authoritarian head of state Daniel Ortega on Thursday announced investigations into money laundering against politician Cristiana Chamorro, who was a possible presidential candidate.

The Central American country’s Interior Ministry has ordered the daughter of former head of state Violeta Barrios de Chamorro to visit him on Thursday. According to a report, it concerned financial irregularities at the foundation named after her mother in the years 2015 to 2019, when she led it. There are clear indications of money laundering, the public prosecutor was involved. The allegation is macabre, Chamorro told local media. The “regime” wants to prevent free elections in November.

Arrest of journalists

Also on Thursday, police broke into a recording studio on the “Confidencial” portal, seized equipment and temporarily arrested a cameraman. This was reported by the head of “El Confidencial”, Carlos Chamorro – brother of Cristiana Chamorro.

In addition, a cousin of the siblings, Juan Sebastián Chamorro – an internal presidential candidate for an opposition party – posted a video Thursday about how police prevented him from leaving a restaurant in his car. When asked, they do not give a reason.

On Tuesday, the electoral authority of opposition party PRD revoked a party’s legal status. The reason given was that the PRD had turned away from the principles of the Bible. “Ortega is ready to steal the election,” wrote US head of Human Rights Watch, José Miguel Vivanco. “Democratic nations cannot ignore what is happening in Nicaragua,” tweeted Julie Chung, a senior official at the US State Department.

The Christian Socialist government of the former revolutionary Ortega and his wife and Vice President Rosario Murillo has been in power since 2007. In 2018, the government put down demonstrations – more than 300 dead.

