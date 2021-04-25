Before and after: the pictures from April 25, 1974 in contrast to Lisbon from 2021

Before and after: the pictures from April 25, 1974 in contrast to Lisbon from 2021

Before and after: the pictures from April 25, 1974 in contrast to Lisbon from 2021

NiT publishes a gallery by Daniel Louro, who has already done this type of work with the project The World is a Set.

Daniel Louro composes these montages with old photos.

The revolution of April 25, 1974 was 47 years ago – there is still a year before democracy corresponds to the time of dictatorship. Like last year, the 2021 celebrations may not be as big as usual due to the pandemic. However, there are several ways to mark the date.

For example, RTP1 will have a special program this Sunday. You can review the film “Capitães de Abril” from 4:45 pm. At 7 p.m., Sérgio Godinho will play in the São Bento Palace in Lisbon in a show that will also be broadcast by the public broadcaster.

The Abril em Lisboa program, funded by the municipality and the EGEAC, includes a special concert by Manuel João Vieira in the Capitol from 11 a.m. The show “Nostalgia e Utopia” will have several guests who will take “revolutionary fados” and “intervention songs”.

It will be possible to follow everything from the social networks of the Lisbon City Council and EGEAC. You can also see the show in person. Entry is free, but the number of seats is limited. To participate, you must collect tickets on Avenida da Liberdade at Cinema São Jorge.

The Museu do Aljube – Resistência e Liberdade will receive a visit based on the museum’s permanent exhibition, as well as a concert with the musician Rogério Charraz and the composer João Monge from the album “Cantigas do Maio” by Zeca Afonso.

In addition to many other initiatives, NiT is celebrating a photographic work by Daniel Louro on April 25th. The videographer is responsible for the project The World is a Set, which we highlighted in an article two years ago.

Daniel Louro travels the world photographing locations where several famous films were shot. He not only photographs them, but also composes montages with frames for these films, creating visual overlays. It was exactly what he was doing now on April 25th.

The 37-year-old Portuguese was traveling around Lisbon where some of the most iconic photos of the revolution were taken. In the montages you can see how in 47 years some elements of the city haven’t changed that much – but there are also places that have changed more radically.

“There is a well-known picture circulating on the Internet that shows a photo of Adolf Hitler speaking on a balcony and the same balcony behind it, these days with a flag of gay pride. It’s a very strong contrast. And this idea came to me about a month ago. The date of April 25 was near and as a national historic event taking place in the streets it seemed appropriate, ”says Daniel Louro.

“A few weeks ago I had the opportunity to speak to actress Maria de Medeiros about the film ‘Capitães de Abril’, in which she explains that she was careful to recreate some of the situations as shown in some photos . Photographers Alfredo Cunha and Eduardo Gageiro, who are the vast majority of the photos I took on this tour of Lisbon, played a vital role in the memory we have today of the Carnation Revolution. “Daniel Louro is also the author of the cinematic VHS podcast he is doing with Paulo Fajardo, and the conversation with Maria de Medeiros will open exactly this Sunday.

“Lisbon is a cleaner and more organized city now and I was hoping to find more contrast between what was and what is now. Most of the places were easy to find as many of them are very well known and almost nothing has changed (for example Praça do Comércio). In other cases, I had to examine the documented routes tanks and crowds traveled between Rua do Arsenal and Largo do Carmo, the epicenter of events. In general, I was surprised by the preservation of the facades of the buildings in the historical area, ”he adds.

Click the gallery to see some of the images Daniel Louro captured (and compiled). For more examples, check out the The World is a Set project’s Instagram page.