Beetroot Powder Market Size, Top Key Players, Latest Trends, Regional Insights, and Global Industry Dynamics By 2030 Beetroot Powder Market, Type (Conventional and Organic), Distribution Channel (Online Sale, Retail Shops, Departmental Store, and Supermarket/Hypermarket), Application (Curries & Gravies, Food Color, Soups, and Coatings), and End-Use Industry (Food and Beverage): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2030

The beetroot powder market is the most promising sector of the industry. It has witnessed a gradual growth as its used in many industries such as cosmetics, pharmaceutical, and food. Generally, the taproot portion of a beet plant (including garden beet, table beet, red beet, and golden beet) is used to obtain beetroot powder. At first, the taproot is dried and then grinded to form beetroot powder.

Market Scope and Structure Analysis

Report Metric Details Market Size Available for Years 2020–2030 Base Year Considered 2020 Forecast Period 2021–2030 Forecast Unit Value (USD) Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA Segments Covered Type, Distribution Channel, Application, End-Use Industry and Region Companies Covered Nature’s Way Bioglan Yesraj Agro Exports Super Sprout Cultivator Natural Products Natures Aid Venkatesh Naturals NutraMarks Go Superfood Botanical Ingredients Ltd

COVID-19 Impact analysis

In recent period, major population is inclined toward the utilization of products manufactured with natural ingredients. Key reason for this shift is health consciousness among the consumers owing to COVID-19 pandemic and surge in awareness about the harmful effect of chemical or synthetic ingredients in various products. As a result, there is remarkable growth in the demand for beetroot powder from cosmetics and private care products. This factor fosters the growth of the market.

Top Impacting Factors

The market forecast is also offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities. In depth analysis of the market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are accordingly contributing revenue to the global industry. Further, analysis of the regional as well as global industry trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies are also explored.

The global beetroot powder market is moderately fragmented in nature. Presence of the many active players denote that the competitive landscape of the marketplace for beetroot powder is very intense. Several vendors working in the market are focused on improving the merchandise quality.

In addition, many companies are growing efforts to draw in new customer base by offering attractive packaging of their products. Hence, surge in number of mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations boosts the growth of the beetroot powder market.

Market Trends

Mass Shift to Natural Ingredients

Beetroot powder is gaining traction in the food industry due to a good range of health benefits offered by beetroot. It is rich in calcium, dietary fiber, potassium, antioxidants, manganese, iron, and other nutrients. In addition, beetroot powder is gaining popularity as a natural coloring agent and offers natural red color to food products without changing the taste of that food item. Thus, it is majorly utilized in diverse food products including cupcakes, red velvet cake, sauces, gravies, and soups. The aforementioned factors boost the growth of the market.

Key Segments Covered

Type

Conventional

Organic

Distribution Channel

Online Sale

Retail Shops

Departmental Store

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Application

Curries & Gravies

Food Color

Soups

Coatings

End-use Industry

Food

Beverage

Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Benefits of the Report

This study presents the analytical depiction of the XYZ industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the XYZ market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2028 to highlight the XYZ market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed XYZ market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years

Questions answered in the Report

Who are the leading market players active in the XYZ market?

What current trends will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What future projections would help in taking further strategic steps?

What is “XYZ” Market prediction in the future?

Which will be the niches at which players profiling with recent advancements should set a presence?

What are the driving factors and opportunities in the market?

What are the current trends and predicted trends?

What are the challenges faced in the “XYZ” Market?

