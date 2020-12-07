Beer Market | Industry Sales, Supply, Demand, Consumption, Analysis and Forecasts To 2026
Brandessece Market Research recently added the Beer Market research report which offers a thorough study of the market scenario regarding the market size, share, demand, growth, trends, and forecast from 2020-2026. The report deals with the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted exports, imports, demand and trends in the industry and is expected to have some economic impact on the market. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the impact of the pandemic across the industry and provides insights into a post-COVID-19 market scenario.
Beer is one of the oldest and most broadly consumed alcoholic drinks in the world and the third most common drink overall after water and tea. Beer is made from cereal grains most commonly from malted barley, though wheat, maize and sometime rice are also used. The alcohol and liquor industry has both local and international players. Co-existence of these players has made the market very competitive and challenging. A cross section of different types of alcoholic beverages and liquor along with variety of brands provides an excellent range to consumers.
Our report studies global Beer market and covers historical and forecast data for Type, Category, Packaging type, regional and country level.
This Global Beer Market Report Covers Top Players Like,
- Diageo Plc.
- Tsingtao Brewery
- Molson Coors Brewing Company
- Boston Beer Company
- Beijing Yanjing Brewery
- Heineken N.V.
- SABMiller Plc.
- Anheuser-Busch InBev
- Carlsberg Group
- United Breweries Group (UB Group)
We have segmented global beer market as follows,
By Type – Strong Beer, Light Beer
Based upon type segment, strong beer segment dominated the beer market in the 2016. The strong beer segment is likely to register a CAGR of around 6.6% during the forecast period.
By Category – Premium, Super premium, Normal
Based upon category segment, the premium beer segment is expected to register a CAGR of around 6.5% during the period of 2017?2024, as compared to the super premium and normal beer segment.
By Packaging – Canned, Bottled, Draught
The beer packaging plays a vital role when it comes to influencing the customers’ buying pattern. Available in bottles, cans, or draught these drinks are delivered with care and consideration. There is a growing demand for canned segment, which can be easily stored as well as handled.
By Region:
North America, US, Mexico, Chily, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa
Our new report discusses issues and events affecting the beer market.
The report covers discussions and qualitative analyses:
- The Strong Growth Of Beer Market
- Trends Toward Beer Market
- Factor Affecting Beer Market
- Supply Demand Gap Analysis
Table of Content
- Chapter – Report Methodology
Research Process
Primary Research
Secondary Research
USP’s of Report
Report Description
- Chapter – Introduction
Executive Summary
Market Drivers
Market Restraints
Market Opportunity
- Chapter – Executive Summary
Global Beer market, 2014 – 2022, (USD Million)
Beer: Market Snapshot
- Chapter – Beer Market: Market Analysis
Beer: Market Dynamics
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Attractiveness Analysis
Market attractiveness analysis by Type segment
Market attractiveness analysis by Category segment
Market attractiveness analysis by Packaging type segment
Market attractiveness analysis by regional segment
- Chapter – Global Beer Market: Global Summary
Global Beer Market Production (Litres) and Growth Rate (%), 2014- 2024
Global Beer Market Consumption (Litres) and Growth (%) Rate,f 2014- 2024
Global Beer Market Revenue (USD Million) and Growth Rate (%), 2014- 2024
Global Beer Market Share (%) by Region, 2014 – 2024
Global Beer Market Share (%) by Manufacturer, 2017
Recent Developments
