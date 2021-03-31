Beer Market 2021 Industry Analysis by Manufacturers, End-User, Type, Application, Regions and Forecast to 2027|| Know the Companies List Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of POST COVID-19 |

Global Beer Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 602.69 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 667.25 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 1.28% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increase in popularity and consumption for the product from the consumers of the developing regions.

Competitive Analysis: Global Beer Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the beer market are Anheuser-Busch InBev; Beijing Yanjing Beer Co., Ltd.; Carlsberg Group; Diageo; Squatters Pub; UNITED BREWERIES LTD.; Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.; Heineken N.V.; Dogfish Head Craft Brewery Inc.; Boston Beer Co; Molson Coors Brewing Company; Constellation Brands, Inc.; Compañía de las Cervecerías Unidas; Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.; Kirin Holdings Company, Limited.; Guizhou Moutai Co., Ltd.; Stone & Wood Brewing Company; China Resources Enterprise Co., Ltd.; Oettinger Brewery.

The countries covered within the global Beer market report are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic , Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia , Singapore, South Africa , South Korea , Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

Beer Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2020 USD billion Revenue forecast in 2027 USD billion Growth Rate CAGR of % from 2020 to 2027 Base year for estimation 2020 Historical data 2016 – 2020 Forecast period 2021 – 2027 Quantitative units Revenue in USD billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2027 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Type, device, region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; Germany; U.K.; China; Japan; India; Brazil Customization scope Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope. Pricing and purchase options Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

Beer Market Executive Summary Table of Contents List of Figures List of Tables Report Structure Introduction 1. Segmentation By Geography

2. Segmentation By Product Type Beer Market Product Analysis – Product Examples Beer Market Supply Chain 1. Resources

2. Beer Services Providers

3. Other Service Providers

4. End Users Beer Market Opportunity Assessment, PESTEL Analysis 1. Political 1.1. Favorable Tourism Policies 1.2. Political Changes 1.3. Government Policies 1.4. Tax Laws

2. Economic 2.1. Disposable Incomes 2.2. Interest Rates

3. Social 3.1. Changing Demographics

4. Technological 4.1. Technological Advances

5. Environmental 5.1. Extreme Weather Conditions

6. Legal 6.1. Legality Of Beer



Beer Market Regulatory Landscape 1. Asia-Pacific 1.1. India 1.2. China 1.3. Japan 1.4. Australia 1.5. Macau

2. North America 2.1. USA 2.2. Canada 2.3. Mexico

3. South America 3.1. Brazil 3.2. Argentina 3.3. Chile 3.4. Peru 3.5. Venezuela

4. Western Europe 4.1. UK 4.2. Germany 4.3. France 4.4. Italy 4.5. Spain

5. Eastern Europe 5.1. Russia 5.2. Poland 5.3. Romania

6. Middle East 6.1. Israel 6.2. Saudi Arabia 6.3. UAE

7. Africa 7.1. South Africa 7.2. Egypt

