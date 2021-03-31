Beauty Drinks Market Size, Status, Top Key Players and Revenue Status by Region 2021-2025

Global Beauty Drinks Market Research Report published by market insight reports explores the current outlook in Global and key regions from the perspective of Major Players, Countries, Product types and end industries. This report analyzes top players in the Global market, and divides the Market into several parameters.

This Beauty Drinks Market research report identifies the competitive landscape of industries to understand the competition at International level. This report study describes the projected growth of the Global market for approaching years from 2019 to 2025. This research report has been aggregated on the basis of static and dynamic aspects of the businesses.

The global beauty drinks market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

The prominent players in the Global Beauty Drinks Market :

Sappe Public Company Limited, Shiseido Co. Ltd, Vital Proteins LLC, Hangzhou Nutrition Biotechnology Co. Ltd, and Others.

Key Market Trends : –

Collagen products form the largest market segment

Collagen-based beauty drinks are becoming popular in the beauty drink industry as they are protein-rich ingredients, which play an important role in skincare. They protect the dermis and help in maintaining youthful skin. Collagen-based products are high in demand among the young population for slimming and beauty purposes and elderly consumers for anti-aging effects as they have a tendency of producing low levels of collagen. Asia-Pacific forms the largest market for collagen-based beauty drinks, whereas, the North American market is expected to register a prominent CAGR, due to the increasing awareness about the health and beauty benefits of collagen among the United States and Canadian consumers.

North America To Drive The Global Beauty Drinks Market

Health is taking a backseat among Americans, due to the growing hectic work-life schedule in the United States. This leads to a need for nutricosmetic products, like beauty drinks. Companies are primarily targeting consumers who are 30 years and above, as they appear to be more concerned regarding health and aging. Sale of beauty drinks in the countries of North America, especially United States is expected to increase tremendously, due to increasing incidences of skin problems, hair fall issues, and an influence of the fashion industry. To capture this opportunity, the beauty drink companies dominating the region, are working toward widening its number of brands and increasing its assortments.

Note: – All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.