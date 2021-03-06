Beauty Drinks Market Outlook by 2024, Size, Share, Growth and Trends

The skincare industry is the most flourishing industry globally due to the growing needs of consumers towards beauty regimes and skincare treatments. Beauty drinks are one such effort that is used for retaining natural beauty during the battle against aging. This drink contains all sorts of ingredients that help in taking care of skin such as amino acids, vitamins, antioxidants, and minerals. The growing need of consumer towards anti-aging products and healthy drinks has increased the demand for global beauty drinks significantly.

In the present scenario, it is consumed for rejuvenating the skin, nails, and hair. The growing consciousness among teenagers and women in the age group of 20-35 are expected to drive the demand for global beauty drinks market. The teenagers account for the largest market share that consumes this drink as they aspire to get a flawless and beautiful skin. The evolving fashion industry is creating such aspirations among the young girls to stay beautiful, updated and makes them more presentable. The ingredients used in this drink comprises of high antioxidants, such as botanical extracts from fruits and other plants, minerals and vitamins.

Market Segmentation

Insight by Ingredient

On the basis of ingredient, the beauty drinks market is categorized into vitamins and minerals, fruit extracts, coenzymes, collagen protein, and others. Of all ingredient type, collagen protein is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period (2019–2024), owing to its high demand from the teenagers.

Industry Dynamics

Drivers

The primary factor aiding towards the growth of the global beauty drinks market include an increase in the number of health-conscious people, busy lifestyle, and no side effects associated with this drink.

The beauty drinks are expected to have no side effects on the health of the consumers are driving the demand for beauty drinks market and increasing adoption of these drinks. The users not only in early adopter’s stage but even the consumers in the early majority stage in the adoption process are using these drinks without hesitation as it is not harmful to the health of the user.

However, the product is not accessible to the large population is the major restraint observed in the growth of beauty drinks market globally.

Competitive Insight

Some of the major players operating in the global beauty drinks industry are Asterism Healthcare plus, Inc., Beatific – Beauty lab, Hangzhou Nutrition, Juice Generation, Vemma Nutrition, AMC, The Coca-Cola Company, Zoppas Industries Group, Sappe Public Company Limited, Dydo DRINCO, INC., Big Quark LLC, and Nestlé S.A.

