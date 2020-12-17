Beauty Dermabrasion Equipment Market Anticipated To Grow At A Significant Pace By 2020 To 2027

The beauty dermabrasion equipment is the first choice among people as it offers deep removal of acne scars wrinkles For instance, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeon (ASPS), a total number of 80,697 dermabrasion procedures were performed in 2018 in the U.S. Moreover, according to the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS), in 2017 – 500,758 skin rejuvenation procedures were performed in the U.S.

The procedure are performed in both male & female with better results in less time. For instance, according to the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS), in 2017, in America out of 5,427 number of dermabrasion procedure, 5,159 of procedures were performed on females and 268 of these non-surgical procedures were performed on males.

The global beauty dermabrasion equipment market size was valued at US$ 222.8 million in 2019 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period (2020-2027).

Rising demand of cosmetic procedures with minimally invasive techniques is expected to boost demand for technologically advanced products, which is further expected to drive growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, in August, 2015 SkinFirst launched Diamond Tip Microdermabrasion system. This system stimulates cell renewal with gentle approach to facial treatment. The system is available in at salon or spa and specialty clinics for the treatment.

Major players operating in the global beauty dermabrasion equipment market include Syneron Medical ltd, Photomedex, Inc., Alma Lasers ltd, The HydraFacial Company (EDGE SYSTEM LLC.), RUIXI Aesthetic. Equipment Co., Limited, and PMT Corporation.

Objective of the Beauty Dermabrasion Equipment Market Report:

To assess the size of the market by value and volume

Analyze the Beauty Dermabrasion Equipment Market in terms of regions and major countries

Highlight recent developments and trends in the market

Offer perceptive data regarding major market players in terms of key developments, strategies, and product portfolio

Determine share of the Beauty Dermabrasion Equipment Market in terms of various segments such as by product type, application, and end-user

By the Product Type, the market is primarily segmented into:

Diamond Tips

Other Exfoliating Crystals

By Applications, the market is segmented into:

Home Use

Beauty Parlor

