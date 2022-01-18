beautiful advertising on this high performance gamer screen

Are you looking for a gaming screen for your computer? Here is a screen from the AOC brand, a brand that mainly makes computer monitors. And today, this product enjoys a nice promotion.

Optimize your gaming experience

The choice of screen remains a fundamental question if you want to benefit from an optimal gaming experience. The AOC 27G2U/BK monitor therefore remains an ideal solution as it is a product for gamers looking for high quality equipment. It has a 27-inch IPS panel with Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels), which allows for a high-quality display with rich colors and wide viewing angles.

To ensure the fluidity of the image, an essential element if you want to play in the best conditions, the screen offers a display frequency of 144MHz with a response time of just 1ms.

This monitor also includes several technologies designed to optimize your comfort and gaming experience, such as AMD’s FreeSync technology, which synchronizes the refresh rate of your graphics processor (AMD compatible) directly with that of the monitor. But it also features Flicker-Free and Low Blue Light technologies that aim to improve eye comfort by eliminating or reducing long-term harmful light emissions as well as screen flicker.

Finally, always with maximum comfort in mind, you can change the height and tilt of the screen with multiple ergonomic settings. For this, the monitor is mounted on a height-adjustable stand and it is possible to change the angle of the screen by +21 and -5. Above all, it can quickly switch to portrait format thanks to the pivot function.

The AOC 27G2U/BK gamer screen normally sells for €249.99 and is currently available from €199.99, a €50 discount. And if you’re looking for a complete gaming package, we recommend this ASUS TUF keyboard, mouse and headset bundle, which is also on sale.

Three good reasons to crack

Excellent visual fluidityMultiple ergonomic settingsGaming-oriented screen for less than 200 euros

Affiliate Links

The Hitek team selects for you the best offers available on the web. If you buy a product from this article, the e-commerce site will pay us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.