Beacon Technology Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 47.6% from 2020-2026

Global Beacon Technology market witness a market size of USD 1.29 billion in 2019 to projected to reach USD 19.32 billion by 2026. Such market growth is attributed to increasing smartphone penetration around the world and the need for location-based proximity.

Business owners are becoming aware of these customer preferences and are thus leveraging proximity-based beacon transmitters to enable real-time communication with those clients. Besides, the proliferation of smart cities around the world contributes favorably to the growth of the beacon technology market, since beacons can facilitate highly connected urban infrastructures. The key trends in the Beacon market include the rising adoption of Bluetooth smart technology, loop technology, and over-the-air (OTA) technology based on Al capabilities. Beacons are experiencing rising demand from industries such as retail, hospitality, transportation and logistics, entertainment, and others.

Growth Drivers

Increasing investments in proximity marketing lead to market growth

Proximity marketing target potential customers with personalized customer location-based advertisements to attract the customer to purchase. Over the last few years, proximity marketing has seen an increase in investment due to several factors such as high chances of successful sales conversion, improved customer relationships, enhanced personalized experience, real-time and inexpensive compared to traditional marketing. Increasing usage of mobile leads to proximity marketing, which will, in turn, drive the growth of beacon technology as it is the simplest way to connect the customers. However, to connect customer devices, beacon does not need an internet connection; the mobile app will capture beacon signals without an internet connection and store data on the device locally.

Rising organized retail and increasing disposable income is expected to drive the market

With the rise of organized retail outlets such as supermarkets, department stores, hypermarkets and discounters, demand for beacon technology is expected to increase, as beacon makes organized retail outlets smarter. Based on the location and movement of the customer within or near the store, the retailer can send targeted messages such as product offers & discounts, available customer choice brands, new arrivals based on previous purchase history and others. This makes the shopping experience more enjoyable, with easier access to the products. Hence, contributing to drive the beacon market growth

Restraint

Data security concerns related to data access and the threat of cybercrime hamper the market growth

Beacon technology has transformed the traditional marketing process through proximity marketing, where it targets potential customers with customized customer location-based advertisements. However, data security concerns to access data from Bluetooth networks and IoT hinders the market growth. Moreover, increasing threats of cybercrimes via IoT devices is expected to restrict the beacon technology market.

Global Beacon Technology Market: Recent Developments

April 2018, Cassia Networks, a Bluetooth loT solution provider, completed a partnership with Kontakt.io. With this partnership, Cassia Networks started to provide enhanced Beacon offerings based on Bluetooth technology to its customers.

October 2018, high-precision indoor positioning Beacons were installed at Narita Airport, Tokyo, Japan by NTT Corp and GiPStech.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2019 Base Year – 2019 Forecast – 2020 – 2026 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Japan, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa Product/Service Segmentation By Type, By Technology, By Application, and Region. Key Players Advanced system, SLU., Apple Inc., BlueCats, Blue Sense Networks, Estimote, Inc., Gelo, Glimworm Beacons, Gimbal, Kontakt.io, and Beaconinside GmbH, Qualcomm Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Madison Beacons, Swirl Networks, Onyx Beacon, Aruba Networks, Inc, Onyx Beacon, Blue Sense Networks Ltd., Texas Instruments, and other prominent players.

By Type

iBeacon

Eddystone

AltBeacon

Others

By Technology

Bluetooth

Wifi

Ultrasound

Combined Technology

By Application

Retail

Travel, tourism & hospitality

Healthcare

BFSI

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the global Beacon Technology Market size of the market in terms of value.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms of value, based on the region by segmenting.

The Global Beacon Technology Market segmented into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa coupled with their leading countries.

To outline, categorized, and forecast the global Beacon Technology Market based on the Type, Technology, Application coupled with the region.

To examine competitive developments like technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the global Beacon Technology Market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

