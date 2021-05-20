Beacon Technology Market Investment Opportunities, Industry Share & Trend Analysis Report to 2027

The Global Beacon Technology Market Report, published by Emergen Research, is an all-inclusive study of the global Beacon Technology industry, offering a precise estimation of the current and future trends in this business sphere. The study focuses on a wide-ranging analysis of the leading products and services available in this market, and, on the other hand, emphasizes the revenue share, pricing structure, sales & distribution, and production and growth rates each market segment. The report presents the principal market statistics and data in a tabular format to help readers get a better idea of the market dynamics.

In April 2020, Estimote Inc. has implemented its technical expertise to create a new device named “Proof of Health”, specially designed to reduce the COVID-19 spread. The company has introduced a unique variety of wearables that can improve employees’ safety for those who need to be co-located in a workplace environment, while measures of social distance and physical isolation are in place.

Key Highlights From The Report

Attributed to the increasing implementation of cloud-enabled low-energy Bluetooth networks, the high cost of network systems, and the complicated implementation & maintenance of such networks, the cloud segment is anticipated to dominate the market with a CAGR of 44.5% during the forecast period.

Due to the rising popularity of Wi-Fi due to its advantages such as interconnectivity, improved customer privacy, and enhanced proximity detection, the Wi-Fi segment accounts for the largest market in the beacon technology market over the forecasted period.

Due to its several advantages, such as improving customer experience by providing interactive guides, sharing multi-language information and tips, and special offers, the retail segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

Due to the presence of supermarket giants such as Walmart, Kroger, and Tesco in this region, the North America region held the largest market throughout the forecast timeframe. Due to increasing government support to strengthen the retail business, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow substantially.

Key participants include Apple Inc., Sensorberg GmbH, Gimbal, Inc., Google Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., KS Technologies, LLC, Radius Networks Inc., Kontakt.io, Swirl Networks, Inc., and Estimote Inc., among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Beacon Technology Market on the basis of deployment, platform, technology end-use, and region:

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Cloud On-premises

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Eddystone iBeacon AltBeacon

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Wi-Fi Bluetooth Low Energy Ultrasound Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Healthcare Real-estate Aviation Banking Hotels Retail Education Others



The most prominent geographical segments covered in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The latest research endows readers with an extensive database of the worldwide Beacon Technology business sector and anticipates massive growth of the Beacon Technology market in the upcoming years. The report focuses on pivotal factors like the latest market trends, sales volume, revenue forecast, market size, and regional concentration. It helps the readers determine the overall market shares held by distributors and traders engaged in this market through the supply chain. In addition, the report undertakes a comprehensive study of the market using advanced analytical methods, such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

It entails a detailed inspection of the Beacon Technology market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The report provides the reader with a deep understanding of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and powerful business tactics.

Furthermore, the report identifies the key regions and segments that influence the Beacon Technology market.

