Be careful what you post on social networks, it can cost you dearly

Fan of Dragon Ball? Do you enjoy posting gifs, fanart, or memes on social media? One piece of advice, be careful what you share as it can cost you dearly!

Stocks that can cost you dearly …

In fact, some internet users had the unpleasant surprise that their Twitter account (but certainly also on other social networks) was simply blocked. The reason ? Have you shared excerpts from Dragon Ball, official pictures of the anime, or even fanart!

According to a Twitter user, she received a notification from the social network that her account was suspended after posting a Dragon Ball gif. The email states that it is a copyright infringement and the recipient is none other than Sheisha, the Japanese publisher owned by Weekly Shõnen Jump who publishes the manga.

“You.You.Mock.Me? A GIF. I blocked my SHUEISHA Twitter account for a GIF. If you can do it once, you can do it again and I will lose my SHARING account.” A DRAGON BALL GIF. Attention! “

And the most amazing thing is that she is not the only one who suffers this sentence. Even the official Shueisha illustrator Fenyo has blocked his Twitter account.

We don’t really understand what happened last night and what the shueisha is trying to do. Perhaps this is the result of Dragon Ball Super Leaks in the new story arc that started in Jump … In any case, it is recommended that you be careful what you post on social networks to avoid the risk of the same Spells like these internet users.