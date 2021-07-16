BBK boss: everyone at one table in future calamities | free press

There is still unrest in the flood plains, but an analysis of the response to the floods is not long in coming. The head of the Federal Office for Disaster Relief calls for rapid reforms.

Bonn (dpa) – From the point of view of the head of the Bundesamt for Civil Protection and Disaster Relief (BBK), Armin Schuster, the storm disaster in West Germany has shown that the planned reforms in dealing with transnational crises cannot wait.

“With the already decided reorientation in civil defense, we are getting exactly where we need to go,” Schuster told the German news agency on Friday. However, the speed at which these plans are being implemented needs to be increased.

The Conference of Interior Ministers agreed last June to establish a common federal state competence center in the BBK. In the event of a crisis, all actors involved in managing an acute crisis should come together there. To ensure better coordination, it is important that in such a case, where drinking water, rescue helicopters, rescue vehicles and helpers are needed in different locations at the same time, “everyone is at the same table,” emphasizes Schuster.

If you only discuss climate protection policy now, that is not enough. From his point of view, it is also important “that everyone considers a multi-problem emergency as a realistic scenario” for Germany to prepare for. Schuster, who took charge of the office last fall, said: “We need to have a national strategy to strengthen resilience and crisis preparedness.”

In the corona pandemic, Schuster criticized the fact that there was initially no national overview of protective suits, masks and other relevant materials because of the states’ responsibility for disaster relief in peacetime. Opinions differ between the parties on whether the federal division of labor should change in times of climate change and cyber-attacks.