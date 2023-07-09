BBC Suspends Male Staff Member After Report of Payments for Sexual Images

The BBC, Britain’s public broadcaster, suspended a male employees member on Sunday after a report in The Solar newspaper that an unnamed male presenter had paid tens of hundreds of kilos to an individual beginning once they had been 17 years previous in alternate for “sexually express pictures.”

The Solar didn’t determine the presenter, and the BBC didn’t determine the employees member who was suspended.

In an announcement asserting the suspension, the BBC stated that the corporate “grew to become conscious of a grievance in Could,” and “new allegations had been put to us on Thursday of a special nature.”

“The BBC takes any allegations critically, and we have now sturdy inner processes in place to proactively cope with such allegations,” the corporate stated, including, “It is a complicated and fast-paced set of circumstances, and the BBC is working as rapidly as doable to ascertain the information as a way to correctly inform applicable subsequent steps.”