BBC Suspends Male Staff Member After Report of Payments for Sexual Images
The BBC, Britain’s public broadcaster, suspended a male employees member on Sunday after a report in The Solar newspaper that an unnamed male presenter had paid tens of hundreds of kilos to an individual beginning once they had been 17 years previous in alternate for “sexually express pictures.”
The Solar didn’t determine the presenter, and the BBC didn’t determine the employees member who was suspended.
In an announcement asserting the suspension, the BBC stated that the corporate “grew to become conscious of a grievance in Could,” and “new allegations had been put to us on Thursday of a special nature.”
“The BBC takes any allegations critically, and we have now sturdy inner processes in place to proactively cope with such allegations,” the corporate stated, including, “It is a complicated and fast-paced set of circumstances, and the BBC is working as rapidly as doable to ascertain the information as a way to correctly inform applicable subsequent steps.”
The BBC stated it anticipated to supply updates “within the coming days” and that the BBC board could be stored updated.
Authorities ministers stated the BBC ought to act swiftly in its investigation but additionally urged warning.
“We’ve to recollect there’s a younger individual on the middle of this who will probably be feeling all kinds of feelings and will probably be feeling probably very, very distressed, so we do want, please, to maintain that individual in our minds as we focus on this,” stated Victoria Atkins, a treasury minister.
Lucy Frazer, the minister of tradition, media and sport, stated on Sunday she had spoken to the BBC’s director general concerning the allegations.
“Given the character of the allegations it is crucial that the BBC is now given the house to conduct its investigation, set up the information and take applicable motion,” she said on Twitter. “I will probably be stored up to date.”
The BBC has additionally confronted different crises in current months.
Gary Lineker, a high-profile sports activities anchor, was suspended in March for criticizing Britain’s immigration insurance policies, triggering a employees mutiny that briefly plunged the broadcaster into chaos.
Richard Sharp, the chairman of the BBC, resigned in April for his position in arranging a virtually $1 million mortgage for Boris Johnson whereas he was prime minister.
ITV, the biggest ad-supported community in Britain, was additionally the topic of a current scandal involving considered one of its high stars. Phillip Schofield, 61, a former anchor for ITV who was considered one of Britain’s most outstanding tv personalities, resigned from his place final month after admitting to a relationship with a a lot youthful man employed by the identical present.
On social media over the weekend, outstanding BBC presenters denied they were the subject of the accusations in The Solar’s report.
Mr. Lineker, the sports activities anchor, stated on Saturday, “Hate to disappoint the haters but it’s not me.”