Bavaria trend: CSU in the polls – Greens get stronger | Free press

After the failed ambitions of CSU boss Söder for the chancellery, the barometer for the party in Bavaria is dropping sharply. The absolute majority in Bavaria is far away.

Munich (dpa) – According to a study by the Insa Institute, the CSU has fallen in favor of voters to a low of 36 percent. In the current Bavaria trend, which was created for the newspaper “Bild”, Alliance 90 / The Greens reached 24 percent. The SPD, Free Voters and AfD are on par with nine percent.

For the CSU, this means a loss of ten percentage points compared to the Bayern trend in January. The Greens managed to win six points, for the AfD it was two points higher, for the free voters by one. The SPD remained constant.

According to current polls, the CSU and Free Voters would even lose their government majority. The CSU could only form a coalition with the Greens. An alliance of the Greens, SPD, Free Voters and the FDP could be possible against the CSU, which came in at seven percent and two points higher than the January result.

“In Bavaria, the CSU is covered by the results of the state elections. Only one in three voters votes for the Prime Minister’s party, ”said Insa boss Hermann Binkert about the research results. “The absolute majority is a long way off for the CSU.” In the 2018 state elections, the CSU had achieved 37.2 percent.

For the Insa Bavaria trend on behalf of “Bild”, a total of 1400 inhabitants in Bavaria were surveyed online from 22 to 27 April 2021. According to the information, the statistical margin of error does not exceed 2.6 percentage points up or down.

