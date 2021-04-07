Bavaria proposes 2.5 million cans of Sputnik V | safe Free press

The Russian vaccine is still being tested at EU level – meanwhile, people in Munich are already thinking of a home-grown production facility. On the left, “Bavarian Kraftmeierei”.

Munich (DPA) – Bavaria secures millions of doses of the drug ahead of possible EU approval of Russian corona vaccine Sputnik V.

Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) announced after the cabinet meeting in Munich that the Free State would sign a provisional contract with a production company in Illertissen in Swabia on Wednesday. Once approved, the Free State will receive 2.5 million doses of vaccine.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is currently examining the application for approval of Sputnik V in the EU. In April, experts from the EMA are expected in Russia to review the production and storage of the vaccine.

Russia had already released the drug in mid-August 2020 as the world’s first corona vaccine for widespread use among the population. In the meantime, data published in the medical press has shown the high effectiveness of the product.

The vaccine could be produced at the Illertissen plant during the year, Bavaria’s Minister of Health Klaus Holetschek (CSU) said. A corresponding letter of intent for production and import has been signed. “It is a very effective vaccine,” Holetschek emphasizes.

Deputy FDP Chairman Wolfgang Kubicki agreed. The initiative is finally giving more momentum to Germany’s vaccine procurement policy, said Kubicki of the German news agency in Berlin. “Söder thus exposes the shameful impudence of the federal government’s vaccine management.”

He could understand that the CSU man no longer wanted to be dictated to the rhythm of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and her poor purchasing qualities. Kubicki assumed that “this advance will give us the opportunity to finally explore all options within the framework of the Prime Minister’s Conference to quickly obtain adequate doses of vaccine”.

However, left-wing faction leader Dietmar Bartsch sharply criticized the plans of the Free State and called on the federal government to intervene. “We need a national effort to vaccinate, but not a Bavarian powerhouse,” said Bartsch of the editorial network Germany (RND).

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99