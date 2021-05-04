Bavaria introduces a range of corona relaxants | Free press

Markus Söder speaks of “relief with a clear conscience”: Bavaria opens beer gardens, cinemas and soon also hotels and holiday apartments – where the corona figures fit.

Munich (dpa) – After months of severe corona restrictions, Bavaria is introducing a series of easing measures starting next Monday (May 10).

In rural and urban districts with a stable seven-day incidence below 100, outdoor catering is allowed – until 10 p.m. – to open theaters, concert halls, opera houses and cinemas. Prime Minister Markus Söder’s (CSU) government decided on Tuesday. The Ministry of Health must give its formal approval. And: At the start of the Whitsun holiday on May 21, tourism should also be possible again in regions with low corona figures. In neighborhoods and cities with stable corona rates of less than 100 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days, hotels, holiday apartments and camping sites are allowed to reopen.

Hygiene concepts, mask and testing obligations apply – the details are now being worked out by the responsible ministries.

Prime Minister Söder said of the relaxation of Pentecost that Bavaria is not just a tourist destination. It’s also psychologically important to have a perspective. Minister of Economic Affairs Hubert Aiwanger (Free Voters) praised the planned relaxation.

As early as this Thursday, Bavaria is equating people who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to those who have tested negative and will grant them further easing. Among other things, people on a full corona vaccination – that is, usually with two doses of vaccine administered – should be exempted from testing obligations and the nighttime exit restrictions. Fully vaccinated persons are not included in the maximum number of contacts allowed.

The state government has decided to put the regulation into effect next Thursday, two days ahead of the federal government, Söder said. They want to send a signal that vaccination is important. “We firmly believe that in such progress, the protection of fundamental rights outweighs the freedom of the individual,” said Söder. However, he continued to insist on extreme caution. The third corona wave has not yet broken.

In Bavarian secondary schools, the old, stricter distance learning limit will continue to apply until the Whitsun holiday. Primary schools are allowed to offer from next Monday up to a seven-day incidence of 165 exchange classes in all classes. In secondary schools, on the other hand, the old limit of 100 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants initially remains within seven days. Only after the Whitsun holiday – from 7 June – should the limit value 165 also apply, as provided for in the federal emergency brake. Exceptions still apply to final grades and fourth graders, who have alternative classes, even with higher grades.

