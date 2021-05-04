Bavaria initiates corona relaxation | Free press

Munich (dpa) – After months of strict corona restrictions, Bavaria will gradually implement easing from next Monday.

In rural and urban districts with a stable seven-day incidence below 100, open-air restaurants, theaters, concert halls, opera houses and cinemas may be open from May 10 – 10 p.m. And: At the beginning of the Pentecost holiday on May 21, regional tourism should also be possible again: in provinces and city districts with a stable number of less than 100 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days, hotels, holiday apartments and camping sites are allowed to reopen . Prime Minister Markus Söder’s (CSU) government decided on Tuesday.

Hygiene concepts, mask and testing obligations apply – the details are now being worked out by the ministries. The Ministry of Health must approve the opening of beer gardens, cinemas and the like. For this, there shouldn’t be any major swings in the corona numbers for about a week, said Minister Klaus Holetschek (CSU) – and the trend should decline sooner.

Söder said of the relaxation of Pentecost that Bavaria is not just a tourist destination. It’s also psychologically important to have a perspective. Minister of Economic Affairs Hubert Aiwanger (Free Voters) praised the planned relaxation – now you only have to get below the limit value 100 as completely as possible.

As early as this Thursday, Bavaria is equating people who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to those who have tested negative and will grant them further easing. Among other things, people on a full corona vaccination – that is, usually with two doses of vaccine administered – should be exempted from testing obligations and the nighttime exit restrictions. Fully vaccinated persons are not included in the maximum number of contacts allowed.

The state government has decided to put the regulation into effect next Thursday, two days ahead of the federal government, Söder said. They want to send a signal that vaccination is important. “We firmly believe that in such progress, the protection of fundamental rights outweighs the freedom of the individual,” said Söder. However, he continued to insist on extreme caution. The third corona wave has not yet broken.

Bavaria will therefore maintain its stricter night clock until the end of Pentecost – so jogging and walking between 10pm and midnight is prohibited in regions with corona numbers above 100. Only from June 7th will the exceptions apply, as provided for in the federal emergency brake.

Likewise, it will remain in Bavarian secondary schools with the previously stricter limit value of 100 for distance learning until the Whitsuntide holidays. Only primary schools are allowed to offer from next Monday (May 10) up to a seven-day incidence of 165 exchange lessons in all classes. Only after the Whitsun holiday – from 7 June – the limit value 165 must also apply to secondary schools, as provided for in the federal emergency brake. Exceptions still apply for final grades and fourth graders, who have alternating lessons everywhere even with higher corona grades.