Bavaria: Health Minister is open to paid testing | free press

Those who do not get vaccinated may soon have to pay for corona tests in Bavaria. Health Minister Holetschek does not want to charge the community so that those who refuse to be vaccinated can continue shopping (…) ».

Munich (dpa) – The state government in Bavaria is increasing pressure on people who do not want to be vaccinated against Corona.

After Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) was open to paying corona tests, Health Minister Klaus Holetschek (CSU) also responded positively to the idea. so vaccinators can continue to shop or participate in public events »« At some point, the point will be reached where the majority of people in this country will have to answer the question of why the solidarity community pays and gives away 15 euros every day for a quick test so that vaccinators can continue shopping or participate in public events,” said Holetschek of “Bild am Sonntag.”

However, costs must continue to be covered for those who have not yet been vaccinated – for example, children, pregnant women and people with certain previous illnesses. Holetschek currently chairs the conference of health ministers.

Söder: “Huge amounts”

Söder had recently said: “Testing costs enormous sums of money”. That is why it must also be considered whether the corona tests could remain free if everyone had received a vaccination offer.

The pressure is not going well in the coalition with the Free Voters. “We must not put the gun to the chest of anyone who does not want to be vaccinated,” party leader and deputy prime minister Hubert Aiwanger told the “Tagesspiegel am Sonntag”.