Bavaria and Ba-Wü: approval of all vaccines from general practitioners | Free press

General practitioners in Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria should be able to vaccinate all vaccines from next week, regardless of the order of vaccination.

Munich (dpa) – Bavaria wants to end the priority setting for all corona vaccines by general practitioners next week. This will happen “in the course of next week,” Markus Söder said Wednesday after a CSU political group meeting in the state parliament in Munich.

The doctors needed some more time to prepare. According to Söder, the previous procedure with prioritization should remain in the vaccination centers.

So far, only Astrazeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been approved, regardless of prioritization. For the other vaccines, the federal government had promised this before June – but Bavaria had announced that it wanted to act more quickly.

General practices in Baden-Württemberg are also allowed to vaccinate all previously available corona vaccines from Monday, regardless of the priority prescribed by the state. You can now completely decide for yourself who needs the vaccination against the coronavirus first, not only with regard to the Astrazeneca vaccine, the Ministry of Social Affairs announced in Stuttgart on Wednesday. First “Stuttgarter Zeitung” and “Stuttgarter Nachrichten” reported on the plans (Wednesday).

According to the information, the priority in the vaccination centers will be maintained, so that at least people with a high risk of developing a serious disease or with a high risk of infection are vaccinated there first. From Monday, people from priority group three who are exposed to an increased risk of infection in their daily work, including saleswomen, bus drivers and other professional groups, may also be vaccinated there.

At the same time, Söder announced the following opening steps for Bavaria: in regions with an incidence of less than 100 days, outdoor pools should be able to reopen under certain conditions from May 21, namely with tests and appointment schedules. Likewise, in rural districts and urban districts with an incidence of less than 100, outdoor cultural events should be allowed from May 21 for up to 250 people, with fixed seating, with tests and hygiene concepts. After Pentecost they will look at what options there are for other indoor spaces, such as indoor catering, says Söder.

“We have done very well in all, despite one complaint or the other,” said Söder, according to participants in his speech to members of the CSU state parliament. The CSU chairman stressed that the strategy of prudence and prudence is not wrong.

