Battlegrounds Mobile India March Update Brings Holi Dhamaka Theme and New Aerial battlefield

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is getting a March update from Krafton Inc., which is based in South Korea, says the game. This update has a Holi Dhamaka theme, a new aerial battleground, and other things that make the game better.

“We have kept player feedback at the heart of this update, and we have added vibrant gameplay so that players can enjoy BGMI to the fullest.” As the statement reads, the developer has also made “significant improvements” to the user interface to make it easier for people to play the game. The update also makes changes to the sound that were made based on what players said. Vehicle generation has also been improved so that players can’t destroy or hide the vehicles.

At the beginning of the game, the new Holi theme will let people celebrate. There have been some changes made to the geography of Spawn Island in the game, and Krafton will let players use different colored balls to dye the building in the center of the island. According to the press release, “players will also be able to summon four giant statues representing strategy, courage, cooperation, and calmness.” These statues can be used to make the game more interesting.

It’s called Nimbus Island, and it will only last for five minutes after the game starts. In the new battleground, players will turn into dolls of different colors. They will be able to get rare coins to get powerful weapons.

Further, Krafton says that in Nimbus Island, if the player is knocked out by an enemy, the doll’s headgear will slowly grow bigger and float in the air. If a player is killed, they can come back to the fight again. Other additions to the game include a lively camp and settlements with vehicle radars, which will let players get new supplies and see where their enemies are.

Players can also ride around on a new, colorful, and foldable mountain bike that they can take with them at all times. The bike isn’t going to break, and it can be put in a bag. It also doesn’t make any noise, which makes it great for sneak attacks on enemies.

The playground at BGMI also gets a new look with this update. In the indoor shooting range, more bunkers and different types of targets have been added, as well as racetracks. Whether you want to race alone or with other people, you can do it in the game!

