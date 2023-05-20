Battle for Bakhmut: Key Events in Russia-Ukraine War’s Longest Fight

Fall 2022

Russia’s assault on Bakhmut relied on techniques employed in earlier battles: deploying artillery firepower and making an attempt to take neighboring cities and villages earlier than shifting into town itself.

On the identical time, Moscow, which broadly held territory east of town, lower off provide routes into Bakhmut that Ukrainian forces had been utilizing. Severing that entry would drive the Ukrainian forces to retreat to keep away from being surrounded.

Within the fall, the 2 sides fought close by, and the shelling of town intensified.