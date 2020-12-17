Battery Recycling Market: Segments, Comprehensive Analysis, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities 2020 – 2027| Global Leading Profiles- Call2Recycle, Inc., Aqua Metals, Inc., Umicore, Exide Technologies, ENERSYS, Gravita India Ltd

Market Insights

Battery recycling market is expected to reach USD 24.77 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of8.45%in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on battery recycling market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Major Market Players Covered in The Battery Recycling Market Are:

The major players covered in the battery recycling marketreport are Call2Recycle, Inc., Aqua Metals, Inc., Umicore, Exide Technologies, ENERSYS, Gravita India Ltd., Johnson Controls International plc, Teck Resources Limited, Battery Solutions, LLC (BSL), Gopher Resource,ECOBAT Logistics,Terrapure Environmental, East Penn Manufacturing Company among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa(MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Battery Recycling Market Scope and Segments

Battery recycling marketis segmented on the basis ofchemistry, source, consumer segment, end user, application and material. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of chemistry, the battery recycling market is segmented into lead acid battery, lithium-based battery, nickel-based battery, and other batteries. Other Batteries include nickel metal hydride, alkaline, lithium, and mercury, zinc-carbon, and zinc-air batteries.

On the basis of source, the battery recycling market is segmented into automotive batteries, industrial batteries, and consumer & electronic appliance batteries.

On the basis of consumer segment, the battery recycling market is segmented into original equipment manufacturers, and aftermarket.

On the basis ofend user, the battery recycling market is segmented into extraction of material, reuse, repackaging and second life, and disposal.

On the basis ofmaterial, the battery recycling market is segmented into iron, manganese, nickel, lithium, lead, cobalt, aluminum, and plastic.

On the basis ofapplication, the battery recycling market is segmented intotransportation, consumer electronics, and industrial.

Regional Analysis

Middle East and Africa

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

