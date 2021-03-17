Battery Monitoring Systems Market Analyzed in a New Research Study

“

Market Synopsis

The Global Battery monitoring systems market is expected to exhibit substantial market growth during the forecast period of 2026. Battery monitoring systems are used to supervise the working of batteries through the measurement of the battery voltage, level of charging, and load. The EV batteries have many advantages such as low emission rates, high energy density, and long lifecycles. Because of various advantages, lithium-ion batteries and lead-acid batteries are used in data centers to support UPS systems and supply back-up power over long periods.

The global battery monitoring systems market is propelled by the growing need for battery monitoring systems due to rising adoption in electric vehicles. The increasing fuel costs used for internal combustion have also given rise to the requirement for zero-emission vehicles globally. The battery is a crucial part of electric vehicles and owing to many advantages these vehicles are in high demand. However, the increasing need for battery monitoring systems in data centers is estimated to surge the global battery monitoring systems market during the review period. Furthermore, many governments across the globe have supported battery manufacturers for EVs to help transition their domestic energy supplies to renewables.

Competitive Landscape:

The global market is highly fragmented with a variety of small and large sellers competing with international companies. However, the key players in marketing adopt various strategies such as partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, collaborations to expand their client base and product portfolio.

Competition between major competitors depends on many factors, but not just the robust distribution network, product innovation, manufacturing capacity, and pricing strategy.

Major Players

The Key Players in the Global Battery Monitoring Systems Market are Vertiv Holdings Co, Cellwatch, Batterydaq, HBL Power Systems Ltd, Socomec, Storage Battery Systems, LLC, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Powershield Limited, CPG (Canara), Btech Inc., Eagle Eye Power Solutions, LLC, Curtis Instruments, Inc., Nuvation Energy, ABB, and Schneider Electric.

Market Segmentation

Global Battery Monitoring Systems Market has been classified in terms of Component, Type, Battery Type, Product, End-Use, and Region.

Based on the component segment, the global battery monitoring market has been divided into hardware, software, and services. In terms of the type segment, the global market has been bifurcated into wired and wireless. By battery type, the market has been categorized into lithium-ion, lead-acid, and others. Depending on the product type, the global market has been segmented into stationary batteries and motive batteries. Based on the end-use category, the global market has been classified into automotive, telecommunications, consumer electronics, utilities, aerospace & defense, and others.

Regional Analysis

Region-specific analysis of the global battery monitoring systems market has been classified into five major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

North America is likely to contribute the largest market owing to the significant increase in the demand for EVs past few years. The demand for electric cars has increased in the last five years and is expected to gain significant market growth during the review period. Moreover, the increased demand for BMS to control and manage the batteries in EVs across the US, Canada, and Mexico is expected to create the largest growth during the study. However, the demand for BMS also comes from data centers. Furthermore, various new data center projects have been initiated in the region, including Google’s new plan to invest billions in its US offices and data centers in 2020.

The main points to remember about the report:

The research report will provide an in-depth analysis of the Global Battery Monitoring Systems Market in key segments such as technology, product type, application, and industry verticality and distribution channel.

The report will include a qualitative and quantitative analysis with market forecasts for 2019-2026 and a CAGR between the forecast horizons.

The report will provide a thorough analysis of market dynamics, including drivers and limitations, challenges, and potential opportunities.

An in-depth regional analysis of the Global Battery Monitoring Systems Market was included in the research report for the forecast period.

The profile of key competitors in the global marketplace Battery Monitoring Systems will be provided, including key financial statements, products and services, latest advancements, and key business strategies.

