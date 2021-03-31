Battery Materials Market Outlook to 2027: Industry Analysis by Business Trends, COVID-19 Outbreak, Demand by Hitachi Chemical, POSCO, NEI

Market Introduction

The battery materials market has noted a swift rise due to the introduction of electric vehicles. Lithium-ion batteries have become a choice for most of the applications primarily due to its high energy density compared to nickel-type and lead-acid batteries. The battery materials are segmented on the battery types, the materials and their applications. The advances in the technology of Li-ion batteries is sure to contribute to the global growth and expansion of the battery materials market to a large extend.

Scope of the Report

The “Global Battery Materials market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the consumer goods industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Battery Materials market with detailed market segmentation by fiber type, end user, and geography. The global Battery Materials market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Battery Materials market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The Battery Materials Market sample report includes an exclusive analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on the market space under scrutiny. The sample represents the format of the overall study which is designed to provide clarity on the structure of the report and some data points demonstrated in an attempt to provide insights into the study quality.

The Prominent/Emerging Players in the Battery Materials Market Research include:

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Hitachi Chemical

Johnson Matthey

Kureha Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

NEI Corporation

POSCO

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co.,Ltd.

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.

Umicore

Regional Outlook:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Battery Materials market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Battery Materials market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

