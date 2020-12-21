Battery Management System Market Share, Business Growth 2020: Statistics and Growth, Regional Analysis, Development History & Forecast

Geographically, the battery management system market will register the fastest growth in Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the upcoming years. This is credited to the growing requirement for EVs, especially in India, China, and South Korea. For example, as per the IEA, in China, electric car sales grew by nearly 86% from 2017. Additionally, with the ballooning requirement for energy storage applications in the industrial and telecommunication sectors, the demand for battery management systems will rise in the region in the future.

Nickel and lithium-ion (Li-ion) are the most commonly used types of rechargeable batteries across the world. Electric device manufacturing companies prefer these batteries over the other variants, on account of their light weights, low self-discharge, and high energy densities.

In addition to this, the ballooning sales of consumer electronics goods, on account of the surging population, rapid technological advancements, and the soaring disposable income of people, are driving the demand for battery management systems. Based on connectivity, the battery management system market is classified into wireless and wired.

