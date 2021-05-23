Battery Management System Market Remains Consolidated Among Tier 1 Players Forecast 2018 to 2027

The Growth of Battery Management System market is huge, the study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

Over 10 million battery management systems are likely to be sold in 2019, which will nearly 20% increase over 2018, according to Fact.MR’s latest study. The optimistic growth of the battery management system market can be attributed to,

Electrification of the automotive industry that heavily relies on batteries

Development of high power batteries and increasing demand for improved battery management system

Significant investments by OEMs to develop efficient and reliable battery management systems

The study foresees that centralized topology in the battery management system market will continue to hold a larger market share. In 2019, volume sales of centralized topology are expected to account for over four-fifth share of battery management system market.

According to the Fact.MR study, battery management unit component is projected to account for over 73% volume sales in 2019. However, the communication unit component witnessed a significant y-o-y growth of 21% in 2018 against the backdrop of increasing demand for electric vehicles and consumer handheld appliances—the status-quo is likely to continue in 2019.

In a bid to meet the demand for lightweight and fuel efficient vehicles, automotive industry’s reliance on electronic components has increased significantly. Additionally, emergence of electric vehicles and consistent innovations to introduce improved battery performance are likely to increase demand for battery management systems in the future.

Fact.MR estimates that automotive industry continues to register a significant demand for battery management system and accounted for over two-fifth volume sales in 2018. Demand for battery management system in the energy-related applications is projected to register the second highest demand for battery management systems.

The Battery Management System market report provides the readers with the below-mentioned insights:

Key trends, including ecological conservation, patented solutions, and globalization.

Consumption pattern of each segment of the market in every region.

Detailed study of the factors (positive and negative) impacting the growth of the global Endobronchial Valves market.

Critical analysis of R&D activities performed by market players to expand their production footprint across various industries.

Thorough research of effect of the market across various end use industries.

The Battery Management System market report gets rid of the following queries:

Which end use has the highest rate of consumption and why? Which regions are the market players targeting to gain a competitive edge? What is the growth forecast of the global market in region? What is the Y-o-Y growth rate of the global market? Which segment will have the maximum share of the global market by the end of year?

And so on…..

