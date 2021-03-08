Battery Energy Storage System Market 2021 Overview, Scope and Advancement Outlook – BYD Company Ltd, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd

Europe Battery Energy Storage System Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on in-depth research on the development environment, Market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Battery Energy Storage System Market on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2021. This is a latest report, covering the Post COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. It offers critical information pertaining to the current and future growth of the market.

The Europe battery energy storage system market is expected to rise at a CAGR of more than 4.2% during the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Request a Sample Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202153993/europe-battery-energy-storage-system-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?source=MW&Mode=NG23

Competitive Landscape

The Europe battery energy storage system market is fragmented. Some of the key players in this market include BYD Company Ltd, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, Toshiba Corp, and LG Chem Ltd.

Factors such as increasing demand for uninterrupted power supply during the peak hours of the day where battery energy storage systems serve as a backup is likely going to drive the Europe battery energy storage system market. However, the mismatch in the demand and supply of the raw materials used for battery manufacturing is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period.

– The lithium-ion segment, due to the significant reduction in the manufacturing and retail cost, has become more accessible to the people in everyday use and is likely going to be the largest segment for the Europe battery energy storage system market.

– New generation batteries such as lithium-sulfur and solid-state due to technological improvements such as an increase in efficiency and production scale-up are expected to take over the market by 2030 or 2035. These advancements in batteries are expected to create several opportunities for the Europe battery energy storage market in the future.

– Germany is the largest economy of the European market and has been attracting investments from other companies across the globe for the battery energy storage system. It is likely going to dominate the European market during the forecast period.

Get flat 20% Discount of this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202153993/europe-battery-energy-storage-system-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/discount?source=MW&Mode=NG23

Key Market Trends:

Lithium-ion Segment Expected to Dominate the Market

– Lithium-ion batteries are a rechargeable type of cell that is commonly used in electronic devices and energy vehicles. These batteries are also being used for renewable energy storage from sources such as solar and wind. The energy densities of these batteries are quite high and have a round trip efficiency of 85% to 95%. The lithium-ion battery is a low maintenance battery, and the cells of the battery cause little harm to the environment when disposed of

– Lithium-ion batteries are witnessing a massive demand in battery energy storage owing to the reducing prices, the lithium-ion battery prices saw a reduction of approximately 11% in 2019 compared to 2018. Moreover, countries in Europe have set their targets to install renewable energy in their respective countries. With growing concerns regarding air pollution, many countries in the region have launched several policies and subsidies in the renewable energy market. As renewable energy is an intermittent energy source, the extra power generated by it can be stored in a battery storage system for its later use. This is likely going to drive the market during the forecast period.

– In March 2020, Total S.A, French oil major, launched a battery-based energy storage project in Mardyck, at the Flandres Center, in Dunkirk. With a?storage capacity of 25 megawatt-hours (MWh) and an output of 25 megawatts (MW) of power, the new lithium-ion energy storage system is expected to be going the largest in France. The project is part of government policy to support the development of electrical capacity through capacity mechanisms. The project is expected to be commissioned by the end of 2020.

– In May 2019, Fortum, a Finland based company, activated its previously announced batteries at the Forshuvud hydropower plant located near Borlnge and Dallven in Dalarna, Sweden. For the first time, batteries were used in the electricity grid to support hydropower and improve the regulation power. The plant has been equipped with an extensive lithium-ion batteries storage system with a total capacity of 6.2 megawatt-hours (MWh) and a maximum power output of 5 megawatts (MW).

– Hence, owing to the above points, the lithium-ion segment is likely to dominate the Europe battery energy storage system market during the forecast period.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report’s an invaluable resource for industry executives, Marketing, Sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202153993/europe-battery-energy-storage-system-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?source=MW&Mode=NG23

Customization of the Report : This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

If you have any special requirements, please Contact our Sales Team (sales@marketinsightsreports.com).

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales)-Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | Mob: +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com