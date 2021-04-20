Battery Additives Market Research Analyzes Consumer demand in Trends and insights Report 2028
The development of battery powered vehicles owing to the rise in demand for consumers and growth in population are propelling the market growth.
The global battery additives market is forecast to reach USD 2,755.0 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Battery additives are specialty chemicals that are utilized in the manufacturing and maintenance of batteries. During the normal functioning of a battery, the electrodes accumulate crystals also called sulfation. These crystals reduce the ability of the battery to charge, discharge, and depreciates the output of the batteries over time. Shading of battery plates occurs over time, which, in turn, causes sedimentation at the bottom part of the batteries, causing a short circuit. The additive treatments are mostly operational with old battery models, expanding their life by a few months until a replacement is sought for. Current batteries already contain additives that reduce sulfation and internal erosion.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
3M Co., Cabot Corporation, Hammond Group, Colonial Chemical Corp., Orion Engineered Carbons, Altana AG, Zircon Industries, Atomized Products Group Inc., Prince International Corporation, and SGL Group, among others.
Segmentation Analysis
Additive Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
- Conductive
- Porous
- Nucleating
- Others
Application Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
- Lithium ion
- Lead acid
- Nickel ion
- Others
End-Users Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
- Automotive
- Electronics
- Others
Battery Additives market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Key Objectives of the Battery Additives Market Report:
- Analysis and forecast of the Global Battery Additives Market by segmentation of the market
- Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the Battery Additives market
- Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape
- Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges
- Analysis of the key players operating in the industry
- Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans
In conclusion, the report offers an extensive panoramic view of the Battery Additives industry, backed by key statistical data and figures garnered from authentic sources and thorough primary and secondary research. The report offers a thorough examination of the size, shape, and volume of the market to offer an accurate forecast estimation of the Battery Additives industry till 2027. The report also strives to offer strategic recommendations to the new players entering the Battery Additives industry and guide them for overcoming entry-level barriers. It also offers recommendations to the established companies to fortify their presence in the Battery Additives market and capitalize on the emerging opportunities in the industry.
