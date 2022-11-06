Battalion of Russian conscripts destroyed in Luhansk Oblast, hundreds killed

A battalion of Russian conscripts from Voronezh Oblast (Russia) was destroyed close to the village of Makiyivka, Svatove district, Luhansk Oblast by a Ukrainian strike; a whole lot of Russian occupiers have been killed.

Supply: Russian information outlet Verstka, citing the surviving Russian soldier and family of the conscripts

Particulars: One of many survivors, Russian serviceman Aleksey Agafonov, instructed Verstka concerning the losses among the many conscripts because of a Ukrainian assault on the contact line close to Makiivka in Luhansk Oblast. In keeping with the soldier, the variety of occupiers killed might exceed 500.

In keeping with Agafonov, the commander of the battalion of conscripts, who have been skilled in army unit 2079, had promised that the troopers could be dropped at Svatove, the place they’d be a part of the “territorial defence” 15 kilometres away from the entrance line. Nonetheless, on the evening of two November, all the battalion was taken to the contact line and ordered to entrench and maintain the road of defence.

Quote from Agafonov: “We have been dumped into the forest and ordered to entrench; we had solely three shovels for the battalion, and there was no assist in any respect. We entrenched as greatest we might, and within the morning the [Ukrainian] assault began. [Ukrainian forces used] artillery, Grad MLRS, mortars and copters; we have been simply shot.

When it began, the officers instantly ran away. In between the assaults, we tried to entrench, however the copters instantly noticed us and simply shot us. Out of 570 individuals, 29 managed to outlive, 12 extra have been wounded, and the remainder are all useless”.

Extra particulars: Agafonov additionally added that earlier than this incident, at the least one different battalion of conscripts was destroyed on the similar place.

“There’s a stunning image on [Russian] TV, however actually, right here in Luhansk Oblast it’s the conscripts who’re dumped on the entrance line. Once we have been fleeing, we didn’t see any officers; when retreating, we noticed that solely contract troopers and volunteers have been on the third line, and draftees have been immediately on the entrance line,” he mentioned.

In keeping with Agafonov, conscripts from throughout Russia are being dropped at the Svatove space to shut the gaps within the defence. In Svatove, the place the survivors of Agafonov’s battalion retreated after the Ukrainian assault, there are “teams of two to five individuals” from different destroyed battalions who’re simply “wandering” round. He acknowledged that the Ukrainian forces have cleared all the territory the place the conscripts fought.

Zlata, the spouse of one other conscript, instructed Verstka concerning the a whole lot of troopers killed. “After all, greater than half of them [conscripts] died,” she mentioned, citing her husband.

The data gathered by Verstka was additionally confirmed by Lyudmila Chernykh, the spouse of one other conscript, who managed to outlive.

“He [my husband] referred to as me within the morning from another person’s quantity and instructed me what occurred, that they have been left to dig the defence line, got here beneath mortar fireplace, and one way or the other managed to get from Krasnodon to Svatove, the place they’re hiding. They’re now afraid to go wherever, they’re even afraid to go to the checkpoints. Their commanders deserted them, they usually have no idea what to do, they’re simply calling for assist,” Chernykh mentioned.

On 5 November, the family of a number of conscripts who had come beneath fireplace held a protest close to the constructing of the Voronezh Prosecutor’s Workplace, demanding to be instructed the reality concerning the destiny of their relations.

“They [authorities] inform us that our sons are protected and sound and are even performing their army duties. How the hell can they be protected and sound when all of them have been killed there?” requested Oksana Kholodova, mom of the soldier Andrey Kholodov.

Anna, the spouse of one other draftee, instructed Verstka that the surviving conscripts are asking to be despatched dwelling. “They’re being bombed there. No officers, nobody is there… They have been left like kittens, with out coaching or something. And my husband and I’ve a daughter, she is just 18 months previous,” Anna mentioned.

As well as, these current on the Prosecutor’s Workplace in Voronezh recorded a video message to the Governor, interesting for assist.

