Bathroom Heater Market will continue its rally | trending report with future analysis and forecast by 2021-2026

Global Bathroom Heater market is valued approximately USD XXX Billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

The bathroom heater is a simple and safe method for indirectly heating various process mediums. A bath solution is heated by a fire tube style burner submerged at the bottom of the heater vessel. The bathroom heater has wide range of applications in end-use industries such as residential, commercial and industrial sector to heat water. Therefore, rise in residential sectors and upsurge in industrial sectors is expected to stimulate the growth of market over the forecast years to get hot water for various residential and industrial operation purposes. For instance: as per Statista, in public sector in 2016 the spending in the construction sector was USD 292 billion and increased up to USD 302 billion in 2018 globally.

US accounts for the largest share in construction industries and shows a total expenditure incurred in the construction sector in US reached to USD 1293 Billion in 2019. Similarly, according to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the real estate industry in India is expected to reach USD 1 trillion by 2030 from USD 120 billion in 2017 and contributed to the 13% of the country’s GDP by 2025. Thus, the significant rise in the construction sector and prominent role of bathroom heater in the residential sector drives the growth of market over the forecast years. However, higher installation and repair & maintenance cost associated with bathroom heater hamper the growth of market over the forecast years.

The regional analysis of global Bathroom Heater market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America accounts for the largest share in the global Bathroom Heater market due to the rise in construction industries in the region. Whereas, Asia pacific is the fastest-growing region in the market due to the growing industrial sector in the region.

Market player included in this report are:

Danfoss

United Technologies Corporation

Ingersoll-Rand Plc

Lennox International, Inc.

Daikin Industries, Ltd

Johnson Controls, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Honeywell International, Inc.

Uponor Corporation

Emerson Electric

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Application offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Wall Mounted heater

Ceiling Mounted heater

Portable heater

By Application:

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Bathroom Heater Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors