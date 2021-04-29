Bathroom Fittings Market Report, Industry Trends, Size, Share, Regional Breakup and Forecast 2025
According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Bathroom Fittings Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global bathroom fittings market size to grow moderately during the next five years.
Bathroom fittings refer to accessories and plumbing fixtures installed in the bathroom for functional and aesthetic purposes. They include washbasins, taps, bathtubs, faucets, and towel hangers, usually made up of metal, glass, porcelain, acrylic plastics, or Perspex.
Market Trends
The primary factors driving the global bathroom fittings market include rapid urbanization and the improving living standards. As a result, consumers are now becoming more inclined toward premium and high-end household accessories and fittings. Besides this, the growing hygiene-consciousness and awareness toward enhancing sanitation facilities have encouraged the consumers to install advanced bathroom fittings. Moreover, with constant innovations and technological advancements, manufacturers are introducing smart and automated bathroom fittings with in-built sensors, such as sensor taps, smart showers/mixers and automatic soap dispensers, as well as accessories that can be operated via the internet-of-things (IoT). These advanced bathroom fittings are also equipped with water-saving technology to prevent water wastage.
Bathroom Fittings 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- American Standard
- Dornbracht
- Geberit AG
- Jaquar
- HANSA GmbH
- Hansgrohe
- Hindware Homes
- Jado
- Kohler
- Lixil Group Corporation
- Roca Sanitario S.A
- TOTO
- Villeroy & Boch
The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, end-user, distribution channel, organized and unorganized and region.
Breakup by Product Type:
- Faucets
- Showers
- Others
Breakup by End-User:
- Residential
- Commercial
- Institutional
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Offline
- Online
Breakup by Organized and Unorganized:
- Unorganized
- Organized
Breakup by Region
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
