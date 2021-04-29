Bathroom Fittings Market Report, Industry Trends, Size, Share, Regional Breakup and Forecast 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Bathroom Fittings Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global bathroom fittings market size to grow moderately during the next five years.

Bathroom fittings refer to accessories and plumbing fixtures installed in the bathroom for functional and aesthetic purposes. They include washbasins, taps, bathtubs, faucets, and towel hangers, usually made up of metal, glass, porcelain, acrylic plastics, or Perspex.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/bathroom-fittings-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The primary factors driving the global bathroom fittings market include rapid urbanization and the improving living standards. As a result, consumers are now becoming more inclined toward premium and high-end household accessories and fittings. Besides this, the growing hygiene-consciousness and awareness toward enhancing sanitation facilities have encouraged the consumers to install advanced bathroom fittings. Moreover, with constant innovations and technological advancements, manufacturers are introducing smart and automated bathroom fittings with in-built sensors, such as sensor taps, smart showers/mixers and automatic soap dispensers, as well as accessories that can be operated via the internet-of-things (IoT). These advanced bathroom fittings are also equipped with water-saving technology to prevent water wastage.

Bathroom Fittings 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

American Standard

Dornbracht

Geberit AG

Jaquar

HANSA GmbH

Hansgrohe

Hindware Homes

Jado

Kohler

Lixil Group Corporation

Roca Sanitario S.A

TOTO

Villeroy & Boch

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, end-user, distribution channel, organized and unorganized and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Faucets

Showers

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Residential

Commercial

Institutional

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

Breakup by Organized and Unorganized:

Unorganized

Organized

Breakup by Region

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Ask Analyst for Customization and Download full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/bathroom-fittings-market

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Related Report by IMARC Group:

Aluminum Foil Packaging Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/aluminum-foil-packaging-market

Organic Substrate Packaging Material Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/organic-substrate-packaging-material-market

Agricultural Packaging Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/agricultural-packaging-market

Polyethylene Furanoate Films Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/polyethylene-furanoate-films-market

Polycarbonate Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/polycarbonate-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group