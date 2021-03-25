Bath & Shower Toiletries Market Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments

The growing concern of skin and hair care as a part of overall hygiene in health-conscious populations, world over, is a key factor shaping the evolution of the bath and shower toiletries. The rising demand bath and shower toiletries is supported by the various benefits these confer on the users such as those of general hygiene, rejuvenation and freshness, and even body odor. Various categories of skin and shower toiletries are also increasingly being demanded for keeping skin soft, supple, and healthy, and for ensuring clean scalp and radiant hair.

The bath and shower toiletries market is witnessing promising trends in the rising demand for skin care products for countering the effects of pollution in numerous developing and developed regions. The rising spending on personal grooming products by urban populations is a notable factor catalyzing the expansion of the bath and shower toiletries market. Furthermore, bath and shower toiletries are increasingly playing a pivotal role in emerging fashion of millennials in developed countries. As a result, the bath and shower toiletries market is expected to witness exciting contours.

The global bath and shower toiletries market is anticipated to garner a modest CAGR of 3.7% from 2017 to 2022. By the end of this period, the bath and shower toiletries market is anticipated to reach a worth of nearly US$48 billion.

Focus on Natural Ingredients underpin Attractive Evolutionary Trends

Advancements in ingredients used for these hygiene products have in many ways set the pace for product innovations in the bath and shower toiletries market. This is bringing more people to demand bath and shower toiletries across all demographics in ambit, especially in developing and developed regions.

Health conscious consumers especially in developed regions are conscious of the effect of the ingredients used in bath and shower toiletries. In recent years, they have showed increasing acceptance of organic ingredients or bath and shower toiletries based on natural ones. Meanwhile, they are shunning bath and shower toiletries containing ingredients that have purportedly noticeable side effects. The inclination toward organic bath additives and shower products based on natural ingredients is a notable factor boosting the bath and shower toiletries market.

Online Retail for Bath and Shower Toiletries pivotal to Overall Market Growth

Among all the sales channels for bath and shower toiletries, online channels are key to vast latent opportunities. Hence, a growing number of producers and manufacturers of bath and shower toiletries are focusing on leveraging this channel in bolstering their positions. The share in the overall bath and shower toiletries market is expected to accentuate considerably with the boost from a booming e-commerce in several parts of the world. The opportunities in the segment is expected to reach a worth of approximately US$ 5 billion in 2022 in the global bath and shower toiletries.

Improvements in Packaging Design create Lucrative Avenues

Brand visibility forms a crucial aspect in the rapid evolution of the bath and shower toiletries market and no market players can risk ignoring this. Several key producers and manufactures of consumer hygiene products in the bath and shower toiletries market are harping on packaging that enhances their brand visibility. They are also engaged in capturing new trends in consumer packaging to enhance the appeal of their products among worldwide consumers of bath and shower toiletries. Furthermore, several manufacturers and distributors of bath and shower toiletries are also consider packaging to be a pivotal element in their unique brand positioning strategies.

Hypermarket to bring in Substantial Revenues but Focus on Small Retailers to bring Strategic Gains

Among the various sales and distribution channels, hypermarkets are expected to bring substantial share of revenues in the bath and shower toiletries market, especially in regions that have advanced retail infrastructures. This is evident in parts of North America and Europe. A number of producers of consumer hygiene products have also entered into exclusive agreements with supermarket and hypermarket owners for their brands in bath and shower toiletries in these regions. However, the opportunities from small retailers are too significant to be ignored especially in emerging markets, notably in Asia Pacific.

Strategic Landscape

Key players in the bath and shower toiletries market are ITC Limited, the Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Sebapharma GmbH & Co. KG., Bentley Laboratories LLC, Avon Products, Inc., and the Himalaya Drug Company, and Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, and Unilever N.V. A key strategic initiative adopted by a growing number of companies in bath and shower toiletries has been making sizeable sums in bolstering their distribution channels. Prominent manufacturers are also setting new standards in process optimization and consumer interactions, with an aim to strengthen their positions

