Bath – Shower Products Market High Demand Due to COVID-19 Companies Profiled | Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, The Somerset Toiletry Company, Jurlique, L’Oréal, L’OCCITANE, NEW AVON LLC., REVLON, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Kao Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Coty Inc., Bath & Body Works Direct Inc., Estée Lauder Companies, The Boots Company PLC, Shiseido Co.Ltd., ITC Limited, NATURA&CO, Fresh, Galderma Laboratories L.P., The Wet Brush & JD Beauty Group, PARIS PRESENTS INCORPORATED, The Himalaya Drug company, and Bentley Laboratories LLC.

Bath & shower products can be defined as the body cleansing, relaxing and rejuvenating products. These products are aimed at relaxing the bodies of the individuals, keeping the skin moist as compared to traditional methods of cleansing the body. They are mostly in liquid form so as to reduce the friction between the two surfaces and keep the substance moist and avoiding any dryness.

This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market. The pandemic caused by Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally, including the business sector. This has brought along several changes in market conditions.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increase in disposable income of consumers which has resulted in improved standards of life is expected to drive the market growth

Constant innovations and product launches along with specialized products for men and women is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Cases of adverse side effects associated and concern with some of the ingredients used in these products is expected to restrain the market growth

Availability of do-it-yourself products and methods which induces consumers to make organic products themselves at home rather than buying expensive all organic products from the market is acting as a major restraint to the market growth

Bath – Shower Products Market share (regional, product, application, end-user) both in terms of volume and revenue along with CAGR

Key parameters which are driving this market and restraining its growth

Conducts Overall BATH – SHOWER PRODUCTS Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Product Type (Liquid Bath Products, Shower Products, Other Bath Products),

Distribution Channel (Convenience Stores, Departmental Stores, On-Line Retail, Pharmacies, Specialist Retailers, Supermarket & Hypermarkets, Variety Stores, Warehouse Clubs, Other Distribution Channels)

The BATH – SHOWER PRODUCTS report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2018, The Somerset Toiletry Company announced that they had launched a new series of bath & shower products that are based on classic cocktails.

In January 2018, Jurlique announced the launch of its all organic range of shower gels and body lotions produced from the ingredients available at their own farms in South Australia.

