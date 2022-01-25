Batgirl Movie will welcome DCEU’s first transgender character

While the DCEU isn’t in its best shape and may try to reboot some of its scenario to better compete with Marvel, it will be releasing several films this year to try and revive the machine. Among them Batgirl, in which the first transgender character of the film saga will appear.

Batgirl: Barbara Gordon accompanied by her best friend

In 2022, the feature film Batgirl will be released exclusively on HBO Max. Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who co-starred in 2020’s Bad Boys For Life, it will follow the adventures of Barbara Gordon. This is the daughter of Commissioner Gordon who is trying to live with Batman in Gotham City to ward off crime and corruption. Depending on the customizations, she can be Batman’s computer ally, Oracle, or a full-fledged superhero, Batgirl. It’s this final role that singer-actress Leslie Grace will play.

We should follow the character in an origin story, which we now know is accompanied by her best friend, Alysia Yeoh. Coming from the comics (Batgirl Vol. 4 in 2011), Alysia meets Barbara Gordon when she decides to leave her father’s house. Both live in a flat share. But beyond her status as Batgirl’s best friend, Alysia Yeoh has one trait that we can already imagine will likely spark a lot of conversation: she’s a transgender character, and more specifically, the first to join the DCEU .

An actress cut out for the role

In the comics, Alysia’s transgender identity is at the heart of the young woman’s concerns, who will take months to confess to Batgirl that she is transgender. Which the superheroine will answer with kind words and prove that it will not change anything in their relationship. A message of tolerance that we envision in the feature film Batgirl.

The character is also a very committed environmental activist, while her interpreter in the upcoming film Ivory Aquino is a transgender rights activist. Her role in Batgirl is therefore perfectly suited to her and it is to be hoped that she is a match for the role of transgender activist Cecilia Chung, who previously played in the 2017 miniseries When WeRise.