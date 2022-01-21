“Bat Out of Hell” singer Meat Loaf has died at the age of 74

The singer, who had one of the best-selling albums of all time in the US, has also appeared in several films.

Michael Lee Aday, known worldwide as singer Meat Loaf, has died. The death was confirmed by his agent, but the cause was not shared.

According to the representative of the American singer and actor, quoted by the British newspaper The Guardian, the musician died at home overnight at the age of 74. The family, wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends are by his side, his family said on the musician’s official Facebook.

“We know how much he meant to so many of you, and we appreciate all the love and support we are going through this time of sadness at the loss of such an inspiring artist and beautiful man,” Meat’s family said Loaf in a statement. “From his heart to your soul… never stop rocking!”

Written and composed by Jim Steinman, Meat Loaf’s 1977 debut album Bat Out of Hell is one of the best-selling albums in US history, selling over 14 million copies. Before and after this record, the singer had another successful career, not only in music – including the “Bat Out of Hell” trilogy – but also in cinema, including in the musical film “Rocky Horror Picture Show”.

