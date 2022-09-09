Anticipate loads of magic spells and extra of Darkish Schneider’s insane antics within the upcoming Bastard!! Half 2 anime TV present on Netflix. Pic credit score: Netflix/Studio Liden Movies

The BASTARD!! Heavy Steel, Darkish Fantasy Half 2 launch date on Netflix has been confirmed for September 15, 2022, which is close to the tip of the Summer time 2022 anime season.

On September 8, 2022, the Netflix Anime YouTube channel launched a trailer PV for the BASTARD!! Heavy Steel, Darkish Fantasy Half 2.

Have a look:

BASTARD!! Half 2 will likely be comprised of BASTARD!! Episodes 14 by 24. Sure, meaning BASTARD!! Season 1 is a split-cour anime season. The second half is just not thought of to the BASTARD!! Season 2 anime.

What’s a “cour,” you would possibly ask? For these unfamiliar with the lingo, a “cour” is a three-month block of TV broadcasting based mostly on the bodily seasons, often composed of 10 to 13 episodes.

A “split-cour” is the place a single anime season takes a multi-month break earlier than resuming TV broadcasting.

In accordance with the official Twitter, the BASTARD!! Episode 14 trailer launch date is on September 8, 2022.

【ENG sub】アニメ『BASTARD -暗黒の破壊神-』配信開始記念特番 ※初解禁情報あり！

The BASTARD!! Half 2 OP (opening) and ED (ending) theme music music hasn’t been introduced but.

For the primary half, the BASTARD!! OP “Bloody Energy Fame” was carried out by coldrain. The BASTARD!! ED “BLESSLESS” was carried out by Tielle. (Netflix beforehand launched an uncensored BASTARD!! ED video trailer that’s clear however NSFW.)

Up to date September 6, 2022: Trailer Announcement.

This text gives every part that’s recognized about BASTARD!! -Heavy Steel, Darkish Fantasy Half 2 (BASTARD!! Half 2) and all associated information. As such, this text will likely be up to date over time with information, rumors, and evaluation. In the meantime, let’s delve down into what is thought for sure.

The Bastard!!: Heavy Steel, Darkish Fantasy manga

The Bastard!!: Heavy Steel, Darkish Fantasy manga by Kazushi Hagiwara started in 1988. It was serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shōnen Leap till 2000 when it was transferred to Extremely Leap. In 2010, the manga went on hiatus and stays unfinished to at the present time.

Bastard!! blends a number of genres and is closely impressed by the titular heavy metallic and RPG, particularly Dungeons & Dragons. For those who’re unfamiliar with the franchise, anticipate journey, fantasy, and supernatural galore, topped with catchy heavy metallic songs and epic battles.

The 2022 Bastard!! anime is the second adaptation of the manga. A six-episode OVA collection that tailored the primary seven manga volumes was launched in 1992 and 1993.

Darkish Schneider in his Majin type is extra highly effective than ever. Pic credit score: Shueisha/Kazushi Hagiwara

Who’s making BASTARD!! Half 2

The producer behind the BASTARD!! Season 1 Half 2 anime is Warner Bros. Japan and the animation studio is Liden Movies. The Japanese animation studio is thought in latest occasions for anime TV reveals comparable to Blade of the Immortal, Otherside Picnic, Cells At Work! CODE BLACK, and Tokyo Revengers (the Tokyo Revengers Season 2 launch date is already confirmed for 2023).

Studio Felix Movie was accountable for the 3D CGI animation sequences.

Takaharu Ozaki is helming the BASTARD!! Season 1 anime challenge at Liden Movies. The director is finest recognized for his latest work on Goblin Slayer: Goblin’s Crown and Persona 5 the Animation: The Day Breakers.

He additionally appears to be a giant fan of the collection. Throughout a small interview section following the BASTARD!! -Heavy Steel, Darkish Fantasy- Anime Announcement Particular Occasion he said the next:

“Bastard!! has been round for some time. It’s certainly thought to be a pioneering work. Many Japanese anime, novels, and manga had been influenced by it. It’s form of the place the fantasy style began. When Bastard!! was serialized, there weren’t many fantasy titles on the market. One thing so elaborate. Folks had been actually drawn to this world of fantasy. I used to be a fan again then too. I used to be a child studying the manga. And so Bastard!! can be a pioneer.”

Author Yousuke Kuroda (Goblin Slayer, My Hero Academia, Sword Artwork On-line: Gun Gale On-line) was answerable for the collection composition. Notably, the ONA was rather more devoted to the manga supply materials compared to the earlier anime adaptation from the 90’s.

Artist Sayaka Ono (Sacred Seven) was the character designer. Composer Yasuharu Takanashi (Log Horizon, Kengan Ashura, Zombieland Saga) created the music.

Who’re the voice actors solid within the new Bastard!! anime collection?

Kisho Taniyama is the voice behind Darkish Schneider. He additionally voiced Jean Kirstein in Assault on Titan and Chuuya Nakahara in Bungou Stray Canines: Useless Apple.

Tomori Kusunoki voiced Sumika Kagami in Muv-Luv Various and performed as Tia Noto Yoko in BASTARD!!. Hiroki Yasumoto voiced King in One Punch Man and voiced Ninja Grasp Gara in BASTARD!!. And Yoko Hikasa that voiced Rias Gremory in Excessive Faculty DxD New voiced Arshes Nei in BASTARD!!