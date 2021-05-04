Basketball Apparel Market Expected To Witness Astonishing Growth Due To Growing Popularity Of Basketball As A Sport And Recreational Activity
Basketball Apparel Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Review 2018 to 2028
Global Basketball Apparel Market – Overview
Basketball apparel includes a t-shirt, shorts or pants, ankle shoes and other accessories. Most of the basketball uniform have the name and number of the player, who is going to wear it, imprinted on the jersey. The basketball apparels have different logos and colors to distinguish one team from the other.
Owing to the natural sweat-absorbent, comfortable and soft features, blended fabrics are also being used to develop basketball apparel including t-shirts and shorts. Manufacturers are focusing on designing and developing customized basketball apparel, including logo and color as per the need of the team.
Basketball tournaments are also being organized across the globe to enhance its popularity. This, in turn, is driving the demand for basketball apparel in the market
Global Basketball Apparel Market Dynamics
The option of buying basketball apparel through diversified retail channels is creating new avenues of growth for basketball apparel companies. The availability of leading basketball apparel brands through e-commerce channels has been of particular significance.
This has not only catered to demand from Tier I and Tier II cities in developing countries but has also penetrated new demographics.
However, due to the lack of branded stores and shopping malls, the demand for basketball apparel was satiated through counterfeits. However, the situation has improved in favor of global brands, as e-commerce companies offer home delivery of original basketball apparels at a discounted price.
After reading the Basketball Apparel Market report, readers get insight into:
- Major drivers and restraining factors, opportunities and challenges, and the competitive landscape
- New, promising avenues in key regions
- New revenue streams for all players in emerging markets
- Focus and changing role of various regulatory agencies in bolstering new opportunities in various regions
- Demand and uptake patterns in key industries of the Basketball Apparel Market
- New research and development projects in new technologies in key regional markets
- Changing revenue share and size of key product segments during the forecast period
- Technologies and business models with disruptive potential
- Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Global Basketball Apparel Market Segmentation
Global Basketball Apparel market is segmented on the basis of product type, gender, buyer type, sales channel and region.
The global basketball apparel market is divided into seven regions:
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- CIS and Russia
- Japan
- Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
On the basis of product type, the global basketball apparel market is segmented into:
- Top wear
- Bottom wear
- Shoes
- Other Accessories
On the basis of demographics, the global basketball apparel market is segmented into:
- Men
- Women
- Kids
On the basis of buyer type, the global basketball apparel market is segmented into:
- Individual
- Institutional
- Promotional
On the basis of sales channel, the global basketball apparel market is segmented into:
- Franchised Sports Outlet
- Direct to Customer Brand Outlet
- Direct to Customer Online Channel
- Third-party Online Channel
Global Basketball Apparel market key Players
Examples of some of the key players operating in the basketball apparel market are:
- Nike
- Adidas
- Puma
- Under Armour
- Spalding
- Fila
- Point 3
- Reebok
- Mcdavid
- Other Prominent players
Regional analysis includes
- North America (U.S., Canada)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)
- EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe
- CIS & Russia
- Japan
- Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)
The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:
- Market Segments
- Market Dynamics
- Market Size & Demand
- Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved
- Technology
- Value Chain
The Basketball Apparel Market report offers detailed assessments and quantitative evaluations that shed light on numerous key aspects that have shaped its evolution over the historical period. In coming years, some of the key aspects that will shape the growth prospects during the forecast period are objectively covered in the study.
Highlights from the Report
- Elaborated scenario of the parent market
- Transformations in the market dynamics
- Detailed segmentation of the target market
- Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume
- Latest industry developments and trends
- Competition landscape
- Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made
- Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis
- Unbiased analysis on performance of the market
- Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness
