BASF Has Synthesized A Catalyst For The Generation Of SNG Through The Methanation Of Syngas From Either Biomass Gasification Or Coal Gasification 2028

The global Syngas Catalyst Market study, with both top-down and bottom-up approaches, calculates the market size of the market as well as forecast the status of various industries in the entire Market. The projection of the market has been presented both in terms of value and volume.

The market study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

The chemical and polymer industries use syngas catalyst to convert natural gas into LPG, which makes the transportation of natural gas easier, thus making it convenient for electric power, industrial supply, commercial usage, and residential usage. Copper-zinc oxide with aluminum oxide or chromium (III) oxide syngas catalysts is used for the production of methanol from syngas. Copper zinc oxide with aluminum oxide like syngas catalysts are important components in fuel cell technology. Increase in the demand for remote power applications, such as personal electronic products and consumer products, are also fueling the market of syngas catalysts. Fuel cells, which finds applications in automobiles, data centers, and back-up power centers, are majorly responsible for the growth of the syngas catalyst market. The syngas catalysts market requires a considerable amount of capital investment and funding. The governments of various countries have put multiple environmental regulations that are driving the adoption of clean technology, which is expected to contribute to the growth of the cyngas catalyst market.

Syngas Catalyst Market: Segmentation

The global syngas catalyst market has been segmented on the basis of end-use industries:

Oil & Gas

Petrochemicals & Fertilizers

Polymers

Biofuels

Pharmaceuticals

The global syngas catalyst market has been segmented on the basis of application:

Hydrogen Synthesis

Ammonia Synthesis

Methanol Synthesis

Syngas Catalyst Market: Regional Outlook

China expects an increase in coal consumption by 2020, which results in the gasification process, and as syngas catalysts is required in the gasification process, the demand for syngas catalysts is expected to increase significantly. The gasification and fertilizer industries have been growing at a healthy rate and are expected to continue to grow during the coming years. 74 gasification plants are under construction in China and 33 in the U.S., and this is expected to boost the demand for syngas catalysts. BASF has synthesized a catalyst for the generation of SNG through the methanation of syngas from either biomass gasification or coal gasification.

These catalysts are used for methanol, ammonia, and hydrogen. As North America and APAC produce nitrogenous fertilizers, the demand for syngas catalysts is also expected to increase. Chemical industries in the North America region are well-established, and are working to develop fuel cell technology, which is expected to increase the importance of syngas catalysts. The gasification market in regions such as Asia Pacific, particularly China, are expected to witness an increase in the coal consumption. Moreover, the fertilizer market in North America and Europe has been growing at a steady rate owing to an increase in the demand, which are also among factors boosting the syngas catalyst market.

Syngas Catalyst Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the participants involved in the global syngas catalyst market are:

Clariant

Johnson Matthey

Haldor Topsoe

Sun Chemical Technology

BASF

UNICAT catalyst technologies

Saipem

The Linde Group

