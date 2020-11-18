Base Metal Mining Market: To Receive Overwhelming Hike In Future To 2020 – 2026 | Top Companies- BHP, Rio Tinto, Antofagasta plc, Zijin Mining Group Co.

Base Metal Mining Market research report provides a profound overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin. This marketing report is very crucial in several ways for business growth and to thrive in the market. These strategies mainly include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in this market. An influential Base Metal Mining Market report not only lends a hand for intelligent decision making but also better manages marketing of goods and services which leads to growth in the business.

Global base metal mining market is set to witness substantial CAGR of 4.73% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising demand of base metal from construction industry and growth of electronics and electrical segments are the factor for the growth of this market.

The Leading Market Players Covered in this Report are :

BHP, Rio Tinto, Antofagasta plc, Zijin Mining Group Co., Vale, Glencore, Bosai Minerals Group Co.,, First Quantum Minerals, Royal Nickel Corporation, Lundin Mining Corporation, Western Areas Imperial Metals, Metals X Limited, AsiaBaseMetals , METOREX, Hecla Mining Company, Boreal Metals Corp., Hatch, Boliden Group and others.

Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia

Europe- Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy etc.

North America- The United States, Mexico, and Canada

South America- Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.

The Middle East and Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa

Market Definition: Global Base Metal Mining Market

Base metals are those metals which are inexpensive and are common as compared to the precious metals. Some of the common base metals are copper, lead, zinc, aluminium and others. These base metals usually have high strength, require less maintenance and are corrosion resistant. These metals are widely used in industries such as automotive, construction, electrical & electronics and others.

Market Drivers:

Growth in building and construction industry will drive the market growth

Increase demand for copper will accelerate the growth of this market

Rising electric vehicles and other commercial vehicles is contributing as a factor for the market growth

Improved pro-mining policies will also enhance the market growth

Increasing industrialization and urbanization will also accelerate the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Problems associated with the mining activities will restrain the market growth

Requirement of social license will also hamper the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, BSE announced that they have received from the Securities and Exchange Board of India to launch their base metals such as zinc, aluminium, lead & nickel and for future contracts. This will work as a substitute for the traders who cover their price risk on London Metal Exchange

In July 2018, Lundin Mining announced that they have acquired Chapada copper-gold mine from Yamana Gold. The main aim of the acquisition is to strengthen them as leading intermediate base metals producer. This will also help the company to create their reputation in Brazil and with better technologies and expertise provide high quality solutions to their customers

