Base Metal Mining Market: Research Analysis By Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area And Regions 2026 | Major Giants – BHP, Rio Tinto, Antofagasta plc, Zijin Mining Group Co.

Summary of the Report

Global base metal mining market is set to witness substantial CAGR of 4.73% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising demand of base metal from construction industry and growth of electronics and electrical segments are the factor for the growth of this market.

Major Key Players of the Base Metal Mining Market

BHP, Rio Tinto, Antofagasta plc, Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd, Vale, Glencore, Bosai Minerals Group Co., Ltd., First Quantum Minerals Ltd., Royal Nickel Corporation, Lundin Mining Corporation, Western Areas Ltd, Imperial Metals, Metals X Limited, AsiaBaseMetals Inc., METOREX, Hecla Mining Company, Boreal Metals Corp., Hatch Ltd., Boliden Group and others.

Market Definition: Global Base Metal Mining Market

Base metals are those metals which are inexpensive and are common as compared to the precious metals. Some of the common base metals are copper, lead, zinc, aluminium and others. These base metals usually have high strength, require less maintenance and are corrosion resistant. These metals are widely used in industries such as automotive, construction, electrical & electronics and others.

Market Drivers:

Growth in building and construction industry will drive the market growth

Increase demand for copper will accelerate the growth of this market

Rising electric vehicles and other commercial vehicles is contributing as a factor for the market growth

Improved pro-mining policies will also enhance the market growth

Increasing industrialization and urbanization will also accelerate the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Problems associated with the mining activities will restrain the market growth

Requirement of social license will also hamper the market growth

Geographical Coverage of Base Metal Mining Market

Europe: Russia, France, UK, Italy, UK, Germany, Others

Russia, France, UK, Italy, UK, Germany, Others North America: Mexico, U.S., and Canada,

Mexico, U.S., and Canada, Asia Pacific: South Korea, China, Singapore, India, Taiwan,Japan, Others

South Korea, China, Singapore, India, Taiwan,Japan, Others Rest of the World (RoW): Africa, Middle East,South America & Central America

